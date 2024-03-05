Renaissance Honolulu Hotel & Spa Opens

Highgate announced the grand opening of Renaissance Honolulu Hotel & Spa. The 39-story property has 187 guestrooms and suites and 112 residences. As one of Renaissance Hotels’ services, the on-property Navigator serves as a neighborhood ambassador and can connect guests with local opportunities. Revitalized wellness is a core value for Renaissance Honolulu, offering residents and guests wellness rituals at Uhiwai Spa. In addition, the concierge service includes a daily shuttle and customized pre-arrival groceries delivered via room service.

“We are ready to bring the Renaissance brand to Oahu and provide a new and inspiring haven that features contemporary design, cutting-edge amenities, and a distinctively residential feel to Honolulu’s thriving Ala Moana district,” said Matthew Grauso, general manager, Renaissance Honolulu Hotel & Spa. “With a strong commitment to transformative wellness, engaging art and culture, and masterful culinary programs, Renaissance Honolulu will ensure every stay is a journey into the rich tapestry of Hawaii.”

“We are proud to introduce Renaissance Hotels to the island of Oahu with the opening of Renaissance Honolulu Hotel & Spa,” said Jennifer Connell, vice president and global brand lead, Renaissance Hotels. “In a city buzzing with new and exciting retail, restaurants, and more, this is a property and a brand that will not only match the energy and vibrancy of the destination but also support its continued growth by shining a light on the businesses and people that make this neighborhood—and the island overall—such a special place.”

From wooden furnishings to locally sourced artwork, the property’s details reflect Hawaii. Guestrooms and residences have glass windows, showing Oahu’s South Shore. Bathrooms with soaking tubs, Toto washlets, and Aveda bath amenities complete each room, and residences come with kitchens that have Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances.

A culinary experience has been curated by Highgate and TableOne Hospitality, led by restaurateur Patric Yumul. Renaissance Honolulu has the debut of MARA, where Mediterranean cuisine is prepared with Hawaii’s local ingredients amidst a 6,700-square-foot restaurant. Chef Michael Ocampo and Chef Franz Wohlrab offer family-style tapas, grilled meats, and seafood along with a full-service bar and lounge, which includes al fresco dining.

The Coral Club Lounge offers services like breakfast, mid-day refreshments, evening hors d’oeuvres, and cocktails. SWAY, the pool, deck, bar, and grill, has al fresco dining. Renaissance Honolulu’s lobby café has LAMILL Coffee Co. In-room dining is also available for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

The eighth-floor Sky Deck has a full-service spa, meditation gardens, a fitness center with LifeFitness and Peloton equipment, a yoga studio, and an outdoor MoveStrong strength training experience. The Uhiwai Spa offers a variety of treatments including massages, facials, and more. The outdoor Sky Deck has a 25-meter lap pool, two hot tubs, and a heated saltwater swimming pool.

Artwork is blended from Hiroshi Sugimoto from Japan, local artist Sig Zane, and photographer Mark Kushimi. Visitors are invited to learn more through curated collateral at The Discovery Center.

R.E.N. meetings and events programming blends indoor and outdoor spaces for groups of up to 75 people. Situated a mile from the Hawaii Convention Center and seven miles from Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), the property is for group experiences.

Set within walking distance to the Ala Moana Center, microbrewery, and urban art scene in Kaka’ako, Renaissance Honolulu offers access to the island’s activities.