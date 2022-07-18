COLUMBUS, Ohio—Red Roof has announced the opening of the 75-room HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof Princeton – Ewing/Lawrenceville in Trenton, New Jersey.

The extended-stay property has kitchenettes with full-sized refrigerators, in-room WiFi, HD flat-screen TVs with expanded cable, extended-stay rates, coffee in the lobby, coin laundry, and weekly housekeeping. An onsite fitness facility and business center are available, as well as a 24-hour front desk where kitchen kits are available for purchase for a low fee.

The HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof Princeton—Ewing/Lawrenceville is close to Princeton University, the Philadelphia Airport (PHL), Rider University, and Six Flags Great Adventure Park.

This hotel participates in RediRewards from Red Roof. HomeTowne Studios Princeton—Ewing/Lawrenceville also participates in Red Roof’s RediClean program, designed to help keep guests and staff safe.