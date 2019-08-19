Red Roof Launches Price-Match Guarantee Program

Columbus, OH – Red Roof has enhanced its RediPromise program, which guarantees to its guests to find the lowest rates and best price by booking directly through the hotel. If a guest finds a lower rate within 24 hours of booking a room, Red Roof will match the lowest price offered online and provide 7,000 points for a future free night stay at any Red Roof Inn or Red Roof PLUS+ or 14,000 points for a free night at a Red Collection hotel. RediPromise surpasses other rate match offers that are often discounted from 10 percent-25 percent or offer free gift cards.

Guests have many options when booking hotel rooms. Booking direct with Red Roof has numerous advantages for consumers including:

1. The lowest online rate. This promise is backed by Red Roof RediPromise.

2. Rewards. Earn Red Roof RediRewards RediPoints for hotel stays booked directly on the Red Roof website or mobile website, or by calling company or property directly. If booked on most other websites, such as Hotels.com, Expedia.com, and Booking.com, travelers will not earn RediRewards RediPoints. They can also redeem RediPoints directly with Red Roof for hotels stays and more.

3. Guest Room Type Guarantee. Travelers book the room type of their choice on redroof.com, mobile, call center or property direct and once booked, the room type will be guaranteed.

4. Great customer service backed by a Hassle-Free Guarantee. Red Roof assists 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

5. No cancellation fees on most reservations. Because Red Roof knows what it’s like to have a change of plans. *When a room is reserved, complete cancellation-policy details will be provided in a reservation-confirmation email.

6. Receipts are issued upon check out.

7. Total privacy and security. Travelers can trust Red Roof to protect their online transactions.

“Booking direct gives travelers the peace of mind that their reservation is safe and that they are interacting with the real Red Roof,” notes Marina MacDonald, chief marketing officer, Red Roof. “Safe, authentic bookings, smarter searches, the best deal and always loyal treatment are core attributes of booking direct.”

RediPromise comes as travelers take advantage of the remaining weeks of summer, using their vacation time to go on road trips, indulge in a weekend getaway or take that long-planned family vacation.