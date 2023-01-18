RAM Hotels Appoints Jonathan D. Bogatay President

COLUMBUS, Georgia—Rinkesh and Mitesh Patel, co-founders of RAM Hotels, announced the addition of Jonathan D. Bogatay, CHA, as president of the company, effective February 1, 2023. Bogatay will oversee RAM Hotels’ strategic, operational, tactical, financial, and cultural expectations.

“Bringing Jonathan into the RAM Hotels team enables us to focus our energies on expanding strategic acquisitions and development beyond Georgia and Alabama. As we look for new opportunities throughout the southeast, Jonathan will focus on enhancing our best-in-class systems and processes that drive company performance,” said the Patels in a joint statement.

Rinkesh Patel, CEO, added, “We’re excited to welcome Jonathan to the RAM team; it shows our commitment to empowering our associates, improving our existing management and operational efficiencies, and delivering value for investors. His proven track record of long-term success and team development, in addition to the strong relationships he has formed with brand partners and industry experts, will surely drive growth of our company and our associates.”

“I have always been focused on the people part of the business and anticipate my team will benefit from Jonathan’s leadership as an experienced, dedicated, and supportive resource,” said Mitesh Patel, COO. “I am confident that Jonathan will create additional opportunities to invest in our people and infrastructure to ensure we are consistently driving improvement across all our key performance indicators.”

Bogatay, who intersected with the Patels in his current role as president of the Courtyard Franchise Advisory Council, said, “After retiring from NCG Hospitality back in November 2022, my intention was simply to do some consulting and focus on other aspects of my life. However, after meeting with Rinkesh and Matt, all of that changed. I was completely captivated by the Patels’ passion for excellence and knew I wanted to be a part of making their vision come alive. I am looking forward to leveraging my 40-plus years of hospitality industry experience with the RAM Hotels team and working alongside another family business as together we build upon their foundation of success.”

RAM Hotels was co-founded in 2002 by brothers Rinkesh and Mitesh Patel when they and their parents, all having emigrated to the United States from India four years earlier, purchased their first hotel in Phenix City, Alabama. Five years later, RAM Hotels was approved to develop its first Hilton brand and has since grown a portfolio of 26 open hotels and 10 more in development throughout Alabama and Georgia. RAM Hotels, based in Columbus, Georgia, owns and manages its hotels.