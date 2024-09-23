Sonesta Hotel Houston IAH Airport Opens

Finance & DevelopmentDevelopmentSonesta Hotel Houston IAH Airport Opens
By LODGING Staff

NEWTON, Massachusetts—Sonesta International Hotels Corporation announced the opening of Sonesta Hotel Houston IAH Airport. The 335-room, upscale property is located near the Houston Zoo, the Toyota Center, and the George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

“Sonesta now has more than 50 properties in the greater Houston area,” said Keith Pierce, Sonesta’s EVP and president, franchise and development. “Sonesta Hotel Houston IAH Airport is the fifth Sonesta hotel to open in the market during 2024, underscoring our rapid growth in key urban markets with an emphasis on high-density locations.”

“We are excited to open the doors to Sonesta Hotel Houston IAH Airport, our fourth hotel with Sonesta,” said Jorge Romo, CEO, Veritas International Capital and owner of the property. “As a franchisee, Sonesta’s experience and presence in Greater Houston gives us confidence in the hotel’s continued success.”

The hotel has an onsite restaurant, meeting and event space, a shuttle service to Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport, and an outdoor swimming pool.

