ANAHEIM, California—Radisson Blu Anaheim makes its debut as the first-ever Radisson Blu hotel on the West Coast. In 2009, Radisson Hotel Group launched the upper-upscale Radisson Blu brand. The Anaheim hotel’s location is situated four blocks away from Disneyland and minutes from the Honda Center and Angel Stadium, offering guests options for dining, entertainment, sporting events, and more. The 326-room hotel delivers three food and beverage offerings, two outdoor heated pools with one being an adults-only, a rooftop, and art elements throughout.

“After launching the hotel during the height of the pandemic and having to close shortly after, we are thrilled to be open again and thriving. From the hotel’s exceptional design to world-class culinary offerings, Radisson Blu Anaheim combines a signature European aesthetic with the local flavor of its surrounding community, creating a singular sense of place that leads to powerful guest experiences and memories,” says Steve Lindburg, general manager of Radisson Blu Anaheim. “Located just a short distance from Orange County’s premier attractions, the hotel serves as the perfect backdrop for locals, business, and leisure travelers looking to have a magical stay.”

The guestrooms, public areas, and food and beverage spaces were designed by interior design firm HKS, led by Principal and Director of Design Mary Alice Palmer and Senior Interior Designer Vanessa Redman. The property shows international design and art inspired by Southern California and outdoor living.

Advertisement

“The Radisson Blu brand seeks out locations in gateway cities—hubs for travelers from all walks of life—and Anaheim embodies that perfectly,” says Lindburg. The property embraces its location through its art and design with nods to its surrounding areas including Disneyland Resort. The art program is an expression of childhood toys and nostalgic pastimes. Contrasts between light and dark are seen throughout the hotel from the elevators and corridors to the guestrooms and dining outlets.

The 326-room hotel features 136 rooms with bunk beds for family stays or groups of up to six guests, as well as 40 pairs of connecting rooms and 20 suites with corner views. The bunk bed guestrooms feature a bright color palette while the other rooms feature the subtler tones found in a Southern California sunset. Radisson Blu Anaheim also has two outdoor heated pools. The ground pool features a whirlpool, splash pad, and cabanas for families while the adults-only rooftop pool provides a more sophisticated atmosphere with views and lounge furniture. A fitness center, laundry service, electric car charging stations, and complimentary WiFi are available.

The food and beverage program at the hotel is led by Executive Chef Edgar Beas and Food and Beverage Director Daniel Rivera. Upon the hotel’s opening in November 2020 came BluSky Restaurant & Bar, located on the 12th-floor rooftop providing views where guests can enjoy year-round warm weather as well as an exhibition kitchen, fire pits, a private dining area, and the Disneyland nightly firework show.

New to the hotel as of July 2021 is the Oasis Pool Bar. The Oasis Pool Bar offers poolside service with a limited menu featuring light fare, cocktails, beer, wine, and cabanas with VIP service.