R.D. Olson Construction Returns To Kimpton Hotel Wilshire for Renovation

LOS ANGELES—R.D. Olson Construction has begun the renovation of Kimpton Hotel Wilshire, a 41,900-square-foot boutique hotel that the firm originally built in 2011 as an adaptive reuse of a 1951 office building. The renovation will encompass a full modernization of the hotel’s 74 guestrooms, as well as a revitalization of the rooftop deck and other common spaces. Hotel Wilshire will remain open during construction, which is expected to be completed by this fall.

The remodel will include new wall coverings, carpet, furniture, flooring, and lighting for all guestrooms, as well as improvements to the corridors. The firm also will be doing a complete upgrade of the Kimpton Hotel Wilshire’s rooftop deck, including enhancements to the existing pool, bar, restaurant, restrooms, landscaping, tiling, and lighting. Additional improvements will be made to the lobby, boardroom, penthouse, and second-floor lounge.

“It is always a pleasure to earn repeat business, and working with OSM Investment Company once again on Hotel Wilshire’s refresh speaks to our firm’s relationship-focused business model that prioritizes client satisfaction and longevity,” said Bill Wilhelm, president of R.D. Olson Construction.

In 2011, R.D. Olson Construction completed the adaptive reuse and structural retrofit of a 1951 office building, converting it into Kimpton Hotel Wilshire. The firm is working alongside KNA Design on the remodel.

“We have a large portfolio of ground-up hospitality work, but we also take pride in our smaller renovations, particularly of projects we have worked on previously,” added Wilhelm.

Hotel Wilshire is located between West Hollywood and Beverly Hills, within walking distance of The Grove, Beverly Center, Los Angeles Museum of Art, La Brea Tar Pits and Museum, and a variety of other entertainment, dining, and shopping attractions.