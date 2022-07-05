Propst Development and Chartwell Hospitality Finalize Conrad Nashville

NASHVILLE—Propst Development and Chartwell Hospitality announced they have finalized the development of the Conrad Nashville hotel. Conrad Nashville is Hilton’s first luxury-branded hotel in Nashville. Additionally, the co-developers have completed the sale of the 234-room property to Northwood Investors, LLC.

“Our goal for Broadwest was to create a property that all Nashvillians are proud of, and we believe the Conrad raises the bar as one of the most luxurious hotel properties in America,” said Bill Propst, chairman of the Propst Companies. “Projects like this draw investment into local neighborhoods and bring new economic stimulus and opportunities to local residents and businesses—the Conrad Nashville alone will employ more than 200 people. We are thrilled with the execution of this development and to see it welcome its first guests in the coming days.”

“We had a vision to develop the nicest Conrad in the Hilton system as well as position this hotel to be the nicest luxury hotel in Nashville. I believe we have accomplished that goal,” said Rob Schaedle, founder and president of Chartwell Hospitality.

Advertisement

Javier Rosenberg, president of Northwood Hospitality LLC stated, “We are delighted to add the Conrad Nashville to our portfolio. Nashville is quickly becoming one of the top destinations in the country for leisure and corporate travel along with meetings and events. The Conrad Nashville is set to inspire and redefine the luxury hotel landscape, offering some of the best accommodations and experiences the market has to offer.”

The Conrad Nashville is part of Broadwest, a $540 million, 1.3 million square foot mixed-use project developed by Propst Development and consists of 630,000 square feet of office space, 196 condominiums, and the Conrad Hotel. Broadwest encompasses a full city block.

Conrad Hotels and Resorts are known for offering a connection between design and culture. The Nashville property has 234 guestrooms and suites, 11,000+ square feet of meeting space, a third-level outdoor terrace pool, and food and beverage offerings, including Blue Aster restaurant and Thistle and Rye whiskey bar.

Northwood Investors LLC is a privately held, real estate private equity firm that owns and operates real estate across the United States and Europe. The firm currently manages approximately $8 billion of investor capital. Northwood’s flagship fund seeks to acquire real estate with a plan to create value through hands-on asset management. Northwood is vertically integrated with in-house operating teams across the office, multifamily, retail, hospitality, and urban logistics sectors.