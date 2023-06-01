PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island—Procaccianti Companies announced the acquisition of the Presidents’ Quarters and the development of the Sabal House Savannah. The project is a joint venture with Kim King Associates and Ross Hotel Partners.

When complete, the 62-room boutique hotel will comprise 20 rooms and suites from the 150-year-old Presidents’ Quarters combined with 42 rooms from a new construction building connected through an outside courtyard linking the two properties.

“Blending a 150-year-old historic inn with a modern, newly-constructed building will deliver a unique hotel offering to Savannah and truly memorable experience to our guests,” said Rob Leven, chief investment officer, Procaccianti Companies. “The Sabal House will be located adjacent to the Owens Thomas House and Oglethorpe Square in the heart of Savannah’s historic district, which hosts more than 15 million visitors annually. Savannah is a top-performing leisure market with a high barrier to entry and tremendous growth across leisure, commercial, and convention-related demand.”

Located in southeast Georgia, Savannah is one of the country’s oldest cities. The historic district has numerous buildings dating back to the city’s founding. Guests will be able to walk to Savannah’s attractions, including River Street, the Owens-Thomas House, and the Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist.

Upon completion in 2025, the Sabal House will have two food and beverage outlets, a lounge and bar, as well as a full-service restaurant overseen by chef and restauranteur Michael Schlow. The hotel will be managed by TPG Hotels & Resorts.