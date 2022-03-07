Principal Hospitality Announces The Federal as its Debut Project

BRUNSWICK, Maine—Principal Hospitality has announced its debut project: The Federal in Brunswick, Maine. The hotel is situated on what was formerly The Daniel and Captain Daniel Stone Inn, originally constructed in 1810, and located in downtown Brunswick. The Federal will also be home to a restaurant, opening in April 2022. Halfway between Portland and Boothbay Harbor, The Federal offers close proximity to Bowdoin College.

With a two-level mezzanine lobby and 30 guestrooms split among two buildings, The Federal will have four premium rooms and two suites within the Federal House, formerly the residence of Captain Daniel Stone. The larger of the two buildings, the East Wing, will comprise king and queen-sized rooms. In addition, the hotel will offer two meeting rooms, The Anchor Room, hosting 50, and The Chart Room with a 35-person capacity for corporate and social private events.

Principal Hospitality was founded by Gerard Kiladjian, who has over 35 years of experience in all functions of hotel operations that enhance the guest experience and drive profits for both independent and branded hotels.

Advertisement

“This property holds such rich history dating back centuries. We’re honored to have the opportunity to reimagine the site and elevate the guest experience for a modern sensibility. The Federal and our new restaurant will be a welcoming destination for those who come from near and far to experience coastal Maine,” said Kiladjian.