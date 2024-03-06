WASHINGTON—Placemakr announced the launch of its latest hotel, Placemakr Cathedral Heights, a pop-up at Upton Place. Launching in partnership with Donohoe and Aimco, the new property is located on Wisconsin Avenue in Washington, D.C., and will welcome guests in April. Placemakr’s pop-up experience transforms single-use multifamily buildings into a blended use of apartment living and apartment-hotel stays.

Placemakr Cathedral Heights will offer studio, one- and two-bedroom units that include full kitchens and laundry, as well as onsite staff and hospitality services. The property houses 689 residential units, 150 of which will be available for short-term guest booking. In addition to the units with a full kitchen, transient guests will have access to building amenities, including the pool, a fitness center, social lounges, and coworking spaces.

“We’re excited to be expanding our portfolio in Washington, D.C., and offering a new location for our guests to experience,” said Jason Fudin, CEO and co-founder of Placemakr. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Donohoe and Aimco, both top players in the real estate and hospitality industry, to provide our pop-up hotel experience, which benefits both consumers and property owners alike.”

Located near American University, Placemakr Cathedral Heights is a location for university visitors or event attendees. The property is also located near other attractions, such as the Smithsonian National Zoo and Washington National Cathedral.

“One of our key pillars at Donohoe is to continuously build value by growing relationships with our customers and management partners. For us, this partnership with Placemakr helps to achieve both,” said Evan Weisman, president of Donohoe. “We’re excited to work alongside Placemakr and for our future guests and residents to experience this unique hospitality offering.”

“What Placemakr brings to the multifamily industry is a unique opportunity to surprise and delight consumers while making positive use of units during the lease-up phase of the property,” said Matt Hopkins, SVP, development at Aimco. “This partnership is a nod to our commitment to finding new ways to engage in residential hospitality and experience.”