California-based design firm WATG and its interior design studio, Wimberly Interiors, collaborated on a $50+ million renovation for the Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, Golf Club & Spa, located in Carlsbad, Calif. The design touched all elements of the resort and incorporated the firm’s architecture, landscape architecture, and design teams.

Erin Nichols, Senior Designer for Wimberly Interiors Los Angeles, commented, “We were honored to collaborate with Geoff Gray and the entire Park Hyatt team to reimagine this extraordinary estate-style resort. Together, we pushed creative boundaries and touched every element of the property, drawing inspiration from the resort’s stunning natural landscape – verdant rolling hills and valleys, lagoons, lush trails, wildlife and ocean views. Enabling guests to reconnect with nature and immerse themselves in the cultural heritage of the location.”

Arrival Experience

The Park Hyatt Avaria lobby arrival experience was reimagined to connect the outdoors with the indoors—bringing the ocean view into the lobby to create a Mediterranean “outdoor living room.” A new grand staircase descends to outdoor event space. A series of lounges and bars within the lobby space are each designed to be reflective of a coastal California oasis.

WATG and Wimberly Interiors collaborated with Top Golf to concept and create two new Top Golf Suites, situated just off the lobby space, and ideal for ultra-private small events with effortless access to the lobby and event lawn spaces.

Outdoor Event and Leisure Spaces

Inspired by the grand estates of Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Rancho Santa Fe, the outdoor event and leisure spaces have been designed to cater to families, couples and elegant events. The new event lawn features date palms, bird of paradise and a variety of aloes and agaves. Some modern elements adorn the courtyard as well, including two new fountains designed as a contemporary nod to classical Mediterranean architecture, and a steel sculpture by local artist, Jennifer Gilbert Asher from Eaton Fine Art, which symbolizes the fluid movement of local birds through an abstract lens.

The Rose Garden at the Park Hyatt Avaria, featuring over nine rose varietals, was redesigned in its current location as a reference to its legacy, offering a brick-enclosed sanctuary with seating where guests can “stop and smell the roses.” In addition, many of the mature palms that were planted during the original construction in the 1980s were replanted in the new gardens.

To cater to a variety of guests, a new pool area offers an adult pool with luxury cabanas and a family pool complete with a waterslide tower and tide pool splashpad. Featuring two winding slides, the tower features patterns of birds, reeds, and fish commonly found in the nearby Batiquitos lagoon.

Food + Beverage Spaces

A new lobby lounge has a resort-like feel and open-air corridors leading to an outdoor veranda. The new oval-shaped bar was designed to activate the lobby, equipped with power USB outlets for people to recharge or work remotely. On the opposite side of the bar, the lobby lounge, otherwise known as Park Hyatt’s “living room”, features flexible seating for continental dining. A communal table sits in front of built-in millwork cabinetry, which can also be rented out as another bar for events or receptions.

For an all-day dining option, guests can visit Ponto Lago, a new restaurant that immerses guests into an intimate setting featuring local California cuisine.

The Rooms

Guestrooms were designed as a home away from home in a unique California casual elegant style that features of mix of hard and soft materials that celebrate the subtle blue-grey plumage color of the Great Blue Heron.

Wimberly Interiors collaborated with Terry Eaton of Eaton Fine Art in Austin, Texas to create modern, abstract bronze wall art for each guestroom which depicts the stately Great Blue Heron soaring in flight.

The guestrooms were modernized to be smart, intuitive and functionally seamless within the elegant design. Unique spatial elements such as wood ledges, living room setting at the window wall and the curated library wall that also serves as a desk and bar maximize the space and delivers a distinctly residential experience for guests.

Grand Ballroom and Meeting Space

The inspiration for the meeting space takes cues from the eucalyptus trees, native black sage, salt marshes, and 185 species of migrating birds that make up the coastal wetland surrounding the resort. Thoughtful details, materials, textures, and artifacts are layered throughout the meeting areas.

