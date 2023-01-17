Paris 2024 Olympic Games Hospitality Available to General Public

Paris 2024 and On Location launched a global e-commerce platform offering customizable Olympic Games Hospitality to the general public for the first time.

Fans across the globe can access Paris 2024 hospitality packages at a consistent price, with packages including tickets to sporting sessions and additional options including hotels, transport, and hospitality experiences in the competition venues or in the city.

The sale of hospitality packages for the Olympic Games has never been centralized via a single hospitality provider. This model ensures a secure and accessible way for spectators to experience the Olympic Games in Paris 2024.

Fans can choose from hospitality experiences on the online platform, where they can personalize their trip by selecting their length of stay, their accommodation preferences, and their experiences. With the exception of the Paris 2024 Ticketing Program, the program is a risk-free way to secure attendance at the event.

Tony Estanguet, president of Paris 2024, said, “We are delighted to launch, together with On Location, the first ever global e-commerce platform offering hospitality for the Olympic Games that will be accessible to all budgets. Paris 2024 will be a spectacular celebration of sport in one of the world’s most beautiful cities. A celebration that will open up the Games to more people than ever before with sports being played in the heart of the city, next to exceptional landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower and the Grand Palais, as well as the highly anticipated Opening Ceremony along the Seine River. Our ‘Games Wide Open’ concept is reflected through this innovative platform, which will open up hospitality to members of the public, allowing them to make their once-in-a-lifetime experience even more special.”

Paul Caine, president of On Location, said, “We believe that attending the Olympic Games should be an experience of a lifetime and, together with Paris 2024 and the IOC, we have worked to develop a newly elevated and innovative hospitality offering that has guaranteed tickets to attend the sport of your choice.”

Across the hospitality packages, prices are accessible so that fans of all sports and from all nations can enjoy the Olympic atmosphere. The Paris 2024 Hospitality Program is built on three key pillars and serves the general public, corporate entities, and official stakeholders:

Clubhouse 24: Clubhouse 24 is a centralized hospitality and entertainment zone located in Paris at the Palais de Tokyo with easy access on foot or via public transportation to 15 competition venues. The Clubhouse 24 main stage has live music performances, sports demonstrations, interactive activities, family fun, and appearances.

Service: The in-venue hospitality experiences are delivered within official competition venues in private or shared lounges or a private box with access to four levels of service.

In addition to those Paris 2024 hospitality products, On Location can offer services to guests for customized solutions. For the first time ever, 90 percent of Olympic sports are available with a Hospitality offer.