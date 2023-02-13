Pairing an Up-and-Coming Brand With a Classic

voco hotels, IHG Hotels & Resorts’ fastest-growing premium brand, has debuted in the Windy City with the opening of the dual-branded voco Chicago Downtown and Holiday Inn Chicago Downtown – Wolf Point. Formerly a solo Holiday Inn property, the new joint hotel occupies 10 floors of the historic Wolf Point building in the River North district. Murphy Real Estate Services, a division of Chicago-based Murphy Development Group, has renovated the ground-floor lobby and 15th-floor public spaces, which feature floor-to-ceiling windows affording panoramic views of the Chicago River and skyline. The voco brand is designed to create inviting arrival and social experiences, and the voco Chicago Downtown supports that brand promise with a soaring atrium and a new signature restaurant, Waterview Kitchen + Bar, serving global eclectic fare as well as Chicago favorites. voco Chicago Downtown is also well prepared for meetings business with 25,000 square feet of function space that includes a private-floor grand ballroom and the latest AV technology. Guestrooms offer eco-friendly and plush bedding, upscale amenities such as a Nespresso coffee maker, and ergonomic workstations. On the health and wellness front, the hotel offers a heated indoor pool and a 24-hour fitness center equipped with a Peloton bike and sauna. Attached to Chicago’s famous Merchandise Mart, the property is near some of the city’s top attractions, such as Millennium Park, the Magnificent Mile, Fulton Market, and Navy Pier.

