One Lakeside Opens in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Just in time for summer travel season, downtown Coeur d’Alene’s newest hotel officially opened on May 1, directly adjacent to the city’s eponymous lake. One Lakeside features 29 hotel suites and 40 already-sold residential condominiums. The property was developed by Austin Lawrence Partners and is operated by Columbia Hospitality, a Pacific Northwest hospitality management company.

Each suite and residence includes panoramic floor-to-ceiling windows, spacious balconies, chef-ready kitchens, and full-size washers and dryers. Guests and residents will enjoy stunning views encompassing Lake Coeur d’Alene or downtown, as well as the surrounding Northern Rocky Mountains. One Lakeside is a dog-friendly property in true mountain-town fashion, encouraging the whole family to enjoy its amenities and access to the great outdoors.

One Lakeside features numerous other amenities, including a fourth-floor outdoor terrace with a dog run, patio seating, and gas grills. A rooftop terrace and clubroom feature an outdoor hot tub overlooking the lake, a fitness center, a boardroom-style meeting space, and a full kitchen. Additionally, an energy snack station will allow guests and residents to properly fuel for the day’s activities while self-parking ensures an easy escape when the trails call. Wireless internet throughout the property provides the opportunity to work remotely or plan the next adventure.

“Our much-anticipated May 1 opening is timed perfectly with the most vibrant season in Coeur d’Alene,” said Laura DeMott, general manager of One Lakeside. “We’re thrilled to welcome our first guests to the hotel in May, who will enjoy easy access to downtown and all there is to see and do throughout Northern Idaho. Our location is perfect for enjoying the bounty of outdoor attractions, such as golfing, hiking, paddleboarding, boating, climbing, and biking.”

One Lakeside is a home base for exploration in Northern Idaho and beyond. Lake Coeur d’Alene provides hours of water fun for all, including jet-skiing, fishing, kite surfing, tubing, and more. The options for adventure are endless: lacing up a pair of hiking boots and hitting the trails on Tubbs Hill, taking a scenic drive to Mineral Ridge for views of Beauty Bay, or enjoying mountain biking trails at Silver Mountain. Additionally, Coeur d’Alene is home to many summer festivities, including the annual Riverstone Summer Concert Series, the second Friday ArtWalk, and the Coeur d’Alene Blues Festival, all held in close proximity to One Lakeside.

When guests or residents return from outdoor excursions, relaxation awaits in the form of one-, two-, or three-bedroom suites. With interior design by Kevin Corn Design, most one-bedrooms are appointed with a king-sized bed in the master bedroom and a queen-sized sleeper sofa in the living room. The multi-bedroom suites feature bedding configurations for the whole family, the majority containing a king-sized bed in the guest bedroom; five three-bedroom suites include two additional twin beds.