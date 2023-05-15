Omni Tempe Hotel at ASU Opens

TEMPE, Arizona—Omni Tempe Hotel at ASU opened at the intersection of University Drive and Mill Avenue in Downtown Tempe. The latest hotel from Omni Hotels & Resorts welcomed its first guests, bringing the brand’s experiences to the city while adding more than 300 guestrooms and restaurant, bar, and events spaces that will be for hotel guests and the community.

“We are thrilled to be a part of this exciting time of growth and change in the Tempe community,” said Peter Strebel, chairman of Omni Hotels & Resorts. “Every Omni hotel is inspired by the authentic spirit of the destination. This hotel was inspired by the energy of ASU, the booming growth of Tempe, and the exciting people and tapestry of Arizona.”

The hotel is a $125 million investment and part of a public-private partnership with Arizona State University (ASU) and the City of Tempe.

“This project is a significant milestone in Arizona State University’s redesign as a leading center for teaching, learning, and discovery,” said ASU President Michael M. Crow. “We are dedicated to access, collaboration, and service, and partnering with Omni to create this amazing property in the heart of Tempe opens our doors and empowers us to engage with more people, ideas, and opportunities.”

Design elements pull from Tempe’s landscape, integrating ASU’s aesthetic with the Sonoran Desert. Each of the 330 guestrooms and 11 suites have earthy textures and urban amenities and nearly 36,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting spaces, including the largest ballroom in Tempe, set for conferences and events.

“The opening of Omni Tempe Hotel at ASU marks a major milestone for our city. The name and legacy of the Omni brand introduces a new level of hospitality to Tempe and will provide yet another experience opportunity for those who want to visit our community. Tempe already is an excellent tourism and business destination. The addition of Omni Tempe Hotel at ASU will only improve that,” said Tempe Mayor Corey Woods.

Omni Tempe Hotel at ASU will be instrumental in reviving downtown as both a tourism and business destination. Additionally, the hotel brings four new culinary outlets to the neighborhood serving locally inspired cuisine, including:

“The City of Tempe is leading the way when it comes to growth and development in the state with over 4 million visitors a year according to the Tempe Tourism Office,” said Todd Gagnon, general manager of Omni Tempe Hotel at ASU. “Omni Tempe Hotel at ASU is a reflection of the vibrant local culture that gives this community its distinct energy. Our goal was to create an exceptional environment for students, visitors, and locals alike—whether visiting from out of town or here for a staycation you can truly immerse yourself in everything that makes Tempe special.”