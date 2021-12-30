Noble House Hotels & Resorts Adds Estancia La Jolla and Spa to Portfolio

KIRKLAND, Washington—Noble House Hotels & Resorts welcomed San Diego County-based Estancia La Jolla Hotel and Spa to its portfolio of experience-driven properties. Real estate investment trust Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, which owns the hotel, has tapped Noble House to manage the luxe property. This brings the total number of hotels, resorts, and experiences, including the Napa Valley Wine Train, within the Noble House brand portfolio to 24 across North America.

Estancia, spanning ten acres, is located in La Jolla, California, and is less than a mile from the University of California San Diego. Originally built in the 1880s as an equestrian estate, the property’s architecture and design pay homage to its history and the surrounding area. The hacienda-style resort features 210 guestrooms and suites, and over 50,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space, surrounded by courtyards and gardens for leisure travelers, weddings, and corporate groups. Estancia offers four open-air venues in Southern California. From the Garden Courtyard adorned with over 100 types of botanicals and Spanish-style architecture, to the Olive Lawn, located next door to Mustangs & Burros, for a dinner under the stars. The hotel also offers numerous indoor and outdoor dining destinations, including Mustangs & Burros, Greenfinch Restaurant & Bar, Haven Bar & Grill, Blend Café, and Secret Garden.

Additional resort amenities include Spa Estancia, with 7,000 square feet and 11 indoor and outdoor treatment rooms, a eucalyptus steam room, a fitness center, and an outdoor saltwater pool with poolside cabanas. Recognized as one of Southern California’s resort spas, Spa Estancia offers spa packages including massages, facials, body skincare, private yoga, and meditation sessions using organic ingredients.

“We are proud to welcome the incredible Estancia into our collection of properties,” said Jake Donoghue, CEO of Noble House Hotels & Resorts. “Noble House has a history of carrying forward timeless, iconic resorts, and we plan to celebrate Estancia’s rich history through a wide range of wellness programs and locally crafted experiences that together will serve to complement our other properties in the San Diego market, including L’Auberge Del Mar, San Diego Mission Bay Resort, and Kona Kai Resort & Spa. We are particularly excited by Mustangs & Burrows, which will join Adelaide and Covewood in the unique culinary offerings that Noble House brings to San Diego. And, of course, we look forward to bringing to Estancia’s guests the same high level of service that they already enjoy at all of our resorts across the country.”

“We are thrilled to once again partner with Noble House,” added Jon Bortz, chairman, president, and CEO of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. “Noble House has consistently proven its ability to creatively operate high-quality, one-of-a-kind resorts, including our LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club in Naples, Florida; our redeveloped San Diego Mission Bay Resort; our recently enhanced L’Auberge Del Mar in Southern California; and our recently acquired Jekyll Island Club Resort in Georgia. With Estancia La Jolla Hotel and Spa, Noble House will now manage seven of Pebblebrook’s properties, and we look forward to the continued growth of our relationship.”

As part of the acquisition by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, Estancia will also be joining Curator Hotels & Resorts Collection, a collection of small brands and independent lifestyle hotels and resorts worldwide, founded by Pebblebrook and six hotel operators. Curator’s owner-centric hospitality platform offers a competitive alternative for independent lifestyle hotels looking to amplify their performance, providing them with operating agreements, services, sales, and marketing, while allowing them to retain their identity.