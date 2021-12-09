Noble House Hotels & Resorts Announces Tech Partnership With Way

KIRKLAND, Washington—Noble House Hotels & Resorts—a family-owned, boutique hotel brand with 23 hotels, resorts, and experiences across North America—announced a novel partnership with tech company Way. Underscoring the Noble House ethos of sharing hotels and travel experiences that offer locally inspired sense of place, the partnership allows participating hotels to present a platform that connects guests with authentic area adventures.

An early adopter of this platform, Noble House Hotels & Resorts is teaming up with Way to launch a bookable experience menu (available directly on hotel websites) that showcases local artisans, entrepreneurs, and businesses available to host regional experiences. The platform supports hotels and resorts in creating, managing, and scaling the experiential programming. Once events are live, guests can peruse options and book right from the hotel website, selecting experiences like a cocktail/mocktail class with a local host in Capitol Hill or a walk with a local photographer who shows their favorite hidden gems in town. While booking, guests can select preferred categories including wellness, culture, culinary, and live music, and even select the vibe they are seeking from a menu that includes descriptors like “chill,” “Instagram-worthy,” and “family-friendly.” Through this, Noble House gives back to local communities and provides a portal for entrepreneurs to grow their businesses.

“We couldn’t be more excited to launch our partnership with Way, they are the perfect company to help foster a truly special connection between our guests and the locals that are at the heart of each of our hotels’ locations,” said Scott Colee, chief marketing officer of Noble House Hotels & Resorts. “This new platform empowers a world of immersive experiences for hotel guests and locals alike, putting Noble House on the map as a leader in bringing experiential technology into hotels and supporting the local businesses around them.”

The Edgewater Hotel is the first property in Seattle to launch this platform; Noble House will soon debut this offering at several other portfolio properties including Kona Kai Resort & Spa, River Terrace Inn, Jekyll Island Club Resort, San Diego Mission Bay Resort, and L’Auberge Del Mar.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Noble House on launching experiences throughout their portfolio. As unique, authentic experiences continue to become a must-have for travelers, we’re excited to provide the technology to enable Scott and his teams to launch Noble House Experiences into the core fold of their brand” said Jake Luster, co-founder at Way. “Noble House’s focus on celebrating their local communities makes the Way platform a perfect fit, enabling them to launch and scale experiences with ease and simplicity, and we’re proud to contribute to their vision.”

With its seamless interface that allows guests to view, book, and go, Noble House expects this partnership will better amplify and drive traffic to the great small businesses and artists in their hotels’ communities while also meeting growing traveler demand for authentic local connections, powered by the tech from Way to guide them there.