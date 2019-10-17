Newly Redesigned Oceana Debuts In Santa Monica

Santa Monica, Calif. – Set in the residential neighborhood of Santa Monica, Oceana, a 70-suite luxury hotel, now features an interior redesign. The hotel’s design is inspired by the coastal environs, and includes understated color palettes, gold metal accents, bold geometric patterns, and wood finishes. The design is punctuated by original works by local L.A. artists and international photographers.

Guestrooms feature an entry nook and tufted leather porch swing, while the suites are outfitted with custom-made furnishings and four-poster beds. The rooms are completed with spa-inspired bathrooms and technological features, such as personal iPads that control the room from temperature to light settings, and allow guests to order room service.

Surrounded by greenery, the veranda offers a daytime lounge for sunbathing, or al fresco dining in the evening. The large freeform pool is lined with olive trees and oversized daybeds. Guests can also head upstairs to the third floor terrace, complete with an outdoor fireplace.

Oceana also features a new fitness studio, where guests have access to personal trainers available for one-on-one sessions upon request, in addition to private yoga sessions on the beach each morning. The adjacent spa treatment room offers a full-service spa menu, manicure and pedicure station, and salon chair for hair services.

