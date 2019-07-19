3 “Read about innovation and technology.”

“In addition to reading about capital markets and the economy and politics, I also take the time to read about innovation and technology everyday, and a little bit around lifestyle and popular culture… I think that [reading articles like this] gets everybody thinking outside of the box. We have to stay so nimble because the cadence of change is so fast, and I think keeping abreast of broad topics is helpful.”

Jay Shah

CEO

Hersha Hospitality Trust

