At the 2019 AAHOA Conference, three hospitality leaders shared how they are preparing their companies for the future.
1“I want to make a better tomorrow.”
“I want to make better tomorrow… I’m just grateful for what I have and I want to make life better for not just for myself… but for my team. If I can change someone’s life, that’s fulfilling my dream.”
Mehul Patel
Chairman & CEO
NewcrestImage
2“Storms are going to come and … go.”
“Storms are going to come and they’re going to go. 2001 was a vicious storm. 2009 was even worse. So you’re in a hurricane zone and the storm is going to come. So do you want a strong house? Or a brick house? In our company, we have a philosophy that we’re going to have the best brick house in the country.”
Mitch Patel
President & CEO
Vision Hospitality Group
3“Read about innovation and technology.”
“In addition to reading about capital markets and the economy and politics, I also take the time to read about innovation and technology everyday, and a little bit around lifestyle and popular culture… I think that [reading articles like this] gets everybody thinking outside of the box. We have to stay so nimble because the cadence of change is so fast, and I think keeping abreast of broad topics is helpful.”
Jay Shah
CEO
Hersha Hospitality Trust