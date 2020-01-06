NEW ORLEANS — Today marks the official launch of the J Collection, a New Orleans-based collection of Southern hotels and resorts. The J Collection comprises 19 unique, locally owned and operated hotels throughout New Orleans and the surrounding region. Each property, many with deep roots and historic beginnings, offers its own distinctive style and personality, along with personalized service and southern hospitality. This new brand is the next step in the evolution of the New Orleans Hotel Collection and the French Quarter Hotel Collection—previously two separate hotel groups—which are now under the same umbrella of the J Collection.

“The J Collection represents the best of the South, with an incredibly diverse array of hotels and resorts, each with its own unique story to tell,” said Joe Jaeger, principal of the J Collection. “As we continue to expand our presence throughout New Orleans and beyond, including the two most recent acquisitions of Le Richelieu and Dunleith, we look forward to continuing our commitment to preserving and protecting historically significant properties throughout the region.”

The J Collection was founded in New Orleans by Jaeger in 2015 as a part of the MCC Group, a multi-unit real estate development organization dedicated to real estate projects that spur meaningful economic and community development. Jaeger’s vision is guided by a belief that all projects should not only deliver exceptional guest experiences, but also positive change for the community as a whole.

Advertisement

The J Collection hotels and resorts are designed to inspire, capturing the rich history, culture, and personality of their respective destinations. Each are a part of the fabric and heritage of the cities in which they reside, including Nottoway, the largest remaining antebellum mansion in the South; The Bourbon Orleans, which is home to the most historic ballroom in New Orleans; The Jung Hotel & Residences, Canal Street’s first luxury hotel; and Audubon Cottages, a collection of cottages gathered around what is said to be the first swimming pool in the French Quarter.

Each hotel in the group has developed its own brand of Southern hospitality, with the common thread being a goal to treat all guests like cherished friends being welcomed home, offering each the opportunity to connect with each other, the employees, the destination, and the community. At Audubon Cottages, there is no front desk, but rather guests are greeted personally at the door by one of their very own butlers, after which they are treated to their preferred beverage while discussing the details of their stay. At Melrose Mansion, a nightly wine and cheese reception greets guests before they head out for a night in the French Quarter or turn in to their suites.

The J Collection is committed to providing fun and engaging social spaces for guests and offers a multitude of gathering places at its properties including the Bourbon O Bar at the Bourbon Orleans and 21stAmendment at La Louisiane inside Hotel Mazarin, both with live jazz nightly. With a curated range of options, from boutique to sprawling, the J Collection offers a range of price points.

Keep up with the industry.

Subscribe to LODGING