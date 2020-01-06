FOUND Opens Co-Living Lifestyle Hotel in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO — FOUND, a co-living lifestyle brand bringing authentic, locally driven hotels to American cities, recently opened FOUND Hotel San Francisco. Located at 140 Mason Street near Union Square, FOUND Hotel San Francisco offers a hybrid of private and shared accommodations along with a restaurant, bar, guest lounge, communal kitchen, laundry room, 24-hour concierge, and a weekly roster of social activities both on and off the property.

FOUND Hotels appeals to today’s modern travelers and digital nomads who live life with a free-spirited attitude. By fostering shared experiences, FOUND provides space for interacting and exploring with fellow guests and locals alike. FOUND’s front desk agents, known as “Guides,” are equipped to direct guests to the best experiences and attractions the city has to offer—from a local expert’s point of view.

The FOUND brand aims to deliver value where it matters most and ditch the traditional model of hotels, offering private rooms or shared bunks to give guests access to cities at affordable prices.

“I am elated to be part of the team introducing this simple yet revolutionary concept to San Francisco,” said Joe Michl, FOUND Hotel San Francisco’s general manager. “Accessible by price and extraordinary by experience, FOUND Hotel San Francisco offers guests the key to this great city. Our Guides provide insightful advice for curating experiences both on and off the property so that guests make meaningful connections to both people and places.”

FOUND Hotel San Francisco, the newest edition to the FOUND Hotels portfolio, offers 30 private guestrooms and 45 shared rooms, with female-only shared rooms available. Shared room rates start at $50 per night and private rooms start at $150 per night. Each room is outfitted with custom walnut furnishings, pillow-top mattresses, daily housekeeping, and bathroom amenities as well as work desks, free WiFi and, flat-screen TVs in each of the private guestrooms. The new hotel also has two food and beverage components, curated in partnership with Los Angeles-based hospitality company, The h.wood Group.

The restaurant will offer a classic take on modern-American cuisine and craft cocktails, and the cocktail bar will be a hidden social club experience. Opening in early January, both will have monthly specials, events, unique programming, and more.

