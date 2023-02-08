Naples Hotel Group has acquired the management contract for the DoubleTree by Hilton in Gainesville, Florida. Naples Hotel Group has a growing presence in Florida with a total portfolio of 20 hotels and restaurants. The Gainesville hotel has 205 guestrooms, a resort-style outdoor pool, and a courtyard space. The property has food and beverage outlets including Bar 352, Made Market Pantry, and The Rise, which serves breakfast. The DoubleTree by Hilton also has 2,450 square feet available for rental in up to three rooms including a meeting room, boardroom, and courtyard.



The hotel is located next to I-75 in Gainesville’s retail district, which is nearby dining and shopping options. The University of Florida is two miles away and Celebration Pointe is one mile away. With its development pipeline, Naples Hotel Group’s corporate structure is built to acquire or develop other hotels throughout the Southeast United States.