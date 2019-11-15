Motto by Hilton Breaks Ground on Atlanta Hotel, Signs Six More Properties

MCLEAN, Va. — This week, Hilton celebrated the groundbreaking of one of the first Motto by Hilton hotels. The 146-room Motto by Hilton Atlanta Old Fourth Ward (O4W), slated to open in 2021, will join Waldo’s, an $80 million mixed-use development project that will include food and beverage outlets and commercial and residential spaces. The development is led by Lucror Resources and equity partner Sixty West. The hotel will be operated by Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG), an Atlanta-based, private hotel investment, ownership, and management company.

“As we build on Motto by Hilton’s unique take on today’s lifestyle hotel experience with efficient micro-guest rooms, linking rooms for group travel, innovative technology, vibrant communal space, and locally inspired design and food and beverage offerings, we are excited to celebrate this groundbreaking moment in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward,” said Tripp McLaughlin, global brand head, Motto by Hilton.

Additionally, Motto by Hilton continues to expand in urban destinations across the United States and internationally, with six additional confirmed property signings in Brooklyn, New York; Chelsea, New York; Indianapolis, Indiana; Lima, Peru; Savannah, Georgia; and Washington, D.C. The brand has close to 20 additional active leads in 10 countries.

“Since launching Motto by Hilton last year, our expansion in the U.S. and abroad is a testament to our incredible partners, owners, and the development community,” said Ian Carter, president, global development, architecture, design and construction, Hilton. “We are committed to presenting a fresh and affordable option for travelers in the most sought-after urban destinations.”

Motto by Hilton Washington, D.C., City Center

Opening in early 2020, this 245-room hotel is close to popular attractions in Washinton, D.C.’s Penn Quarter. The hotel will include an activated lobby and social spaces, as well as food and beverage offerings like the Crimson Diner and Whiskey Bar, a coffee bar, and Crimson View, a rooftop bar with views of the Washington Monument.

Motto by Hilton Indianapolis Downtown

Slated to open in 2021, this 108-room hotel is a rebuild in the former home to the famed Kahn Tailoring. The redesign will draw inspiration from the property’s history in handcrafted tailoring. A coffee bar and rooftop bar will offer Indianapolis flair, bespoke cocktails, and local craft brews.

Motto by Hilton New York City Chelsea

The 374-room hotel, which is slated to open in 2021, offers a neighborhood experience with iconic New York City landmarks, including Chelsea Market and the High-Line, museums, speakeasies, and restaurants within reach. The centerpiece of the hotel will be the Commons coffee bar and cocktail bar, with design elements that will pay homage to the history of Chelsea being the original theater district of New York City.

Motto by Hilton Brooklyn Downtown

Situated in downtown Brooklyn in New York City, this 117-room hotel, currently being designed for modular construction, is slated to open in 2022. In addition to a coffee lounge and bar catering to locals and travelers alike, the 26-story hotel will offer views of Brooklyn and Manhattan from its guestrooms and upper-level rooftop terraces.

Motto by Hilton Savannah Historic District

Slated to open in 2022, this 125-room hotel is located in the Historic District of Savannah at the terminus of the Broughton Street retail shops and nearby museums. The property will have 2,500 square feet of meeting space, the Motto Commons, co-working spaces, and a rooftop resort-style pool and bar,