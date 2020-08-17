MJM Group Opens Courtyard by Marriott Charlotte Steele Creek, N.C.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — MJM Group recently opened its seventh Marriott-branded hotel in North Carolina: the new Courtyard by Marriott Charlotte Steele Creek. The property is the second hotel MGM Group has built in the Charlotte Steele Creek market.

This four-story, 118-room Courtyard by Marriott Charlotte Steele Creek is located at 8536 Outlets Blvd. The property has four meeting rooms totaling 1,239 square feet, onsite dining at the Bistro, a fitness center, a heated outdoor swimming pool, a patio area with a fire pit, free high-speed WiFi, and complimentary parking.

The hotel is 7.5 miles from Charlotte Douglas International Airport, within walking distance of Charlotte Premium Outlets, and near several Charlotte attractions including Carowinds amusement park, Top Golf, and the U.S. National Whitewater Center.

Gray Design Group of St. Louis led the hotel’s architecture, Barringer Construction served as general contractor, and Midas Hospitality will manage the property, making this the seventh Charlotte hotel that the company will manage for MJM Group.

“Over the past five years, our alliance with Marriott International and the City of Charlotte has allowed us to bring more than 750 hotel rooms across four brands to the Charlotte area,” said MJM Group Co-Founder and CEO Anuj Mittal. “Our projects are thoughtfully designed and passionately built for the ultimate guest experience. We are proud that our projects have created thousands of direct and indirect jobs, as well as hundreds of permanent jobs for local families.” Mittal added, “We are extremely thankful to our financial partners and the MJM team who have made this possible.”

MJM Group was founded in 2004 by husband and wife team Anuj and Vinita Mittal.

