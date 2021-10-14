This Week’s Comings & Goings

Midas Hospitality appointed Carrie Van Nest director of business development, where she will facilitate and support the expansion and retention of Midas Hospitality hotels primarily through third-party management agreements. She’s responsible for identifying opportunities and working with key stakeholders to enhance the company’s portfolio.

Ajay Tandon has been named regional vice president of operations for Gulph Creek Hotels, and he is providing guidance and support for the operations teams in the Northeast. Tandon has over 30 years of hospitality leadership experience, and during his career, he held multiple leadership positions.

Tammy Bateman has joined the HREC Orlando office as vice president. Bateman was previously general manager of the Castle Hotel Marriott Autograph Collection in Orlando, Florida. She has over 20 years in the hotel and shared ownership industries, holding roles in finance, accounting, and marketing.

Advertisement

Innisfree Hotels is welcoming Brittney Barnett director of sustainability. Barnett joins Innisfree with over seven years of experience in development economics, urban and regional planning, and sustainability. Barnett will be focusing on prioritizing the people, planet, and profit components of the company’s culture and operations.

Craig Waterman has been appointed to general manager of BEI San Francisco, Trademark Collection by Wyndham. Waterman is responsible for day-to-day operations, ensuring guest satisfaction, and helping in the development of creative programming and rebuilding of group business.

Opening late October 2021, Hyatt Centric Downtown Denver has named Colleen Huther general manager and Kimberley de Tessan director of sales and marketing. Huther was formerly the general manager of the Belmond El Canto, and de Tessan most recently served as the director of events for Grand Hyatt Denver.

Jennifer Caldwell is joining the Sheraton Dallas as director of group sales. Caldwell joined Marriott International 21 years ago, and she was previously associate director of sales at the Marriott Rivercenter & Riverwalk, where she led key members of the sales team and managed the market.

Barry Kadel is general manager of the Westin Cape Coral Resort at Marina Village. Kadel brings more than 24 years of experience to this role and is overseeing day-to-day operations across all facets of the resort, including guestrooms, food and beverage outlets, and the development of new internal and external programs and activities.

Spire Hospitality has appointed multiple executives to its management team, including Stephanie Box, vice president of operations; Roger Barrantes, regional director of sales and marketing; Dustin Soper to social media manager; and Teri Serrano to regional director of human resources.

Rosewood Hotel Group added Lucy Werner, senior vice president of commercial, and Caroline MacDonald, senior vice president of operations, America, to its executive time. In addition, Rosewood promoted Agnes Park to vice president, deputy general counsel—global, Tony Chick to regional vice president, and Stephan Tschuppik regional vice president.

Hotel operator Makeready welcomed a new team of executives, including Ted Arps, chief investment management and development officer; Gary Thomas, senior vice president of hotel operations; Marcia Murphy, corporate director of commercial strategy; and Charles Olalia, corporate director of culinary.

To support its expansion to three new locations, Newmark Group, Inc., hired Nick Pappas, senior managing director, and Parker Sherrill, director. Pappas will be at the Los Angeles office while Sherrill will be at the Dallas office.

Cloud-based sales and catering software company iVvy appointed Susan Forrester to board chair and Craig Kinross non-executive director. Forrester has served as a CEO and senior executive in the national professional services and global finance industries. And Kinross is an experienced software executive, entrepreneur, and non-executive director.

NMG Network is expanding globally and appointed Elizabeth Tumulty and Amit Mehta to its newly established board of directors. Tumulty recently served as president of CBS Television Network and will advise on media expansion strategy. And Mehta is a partner at Builders VC and will assist in developing the global business model.