Maverick Adds Renaissance Chicago O’Hare Suites to Portfolio

CHICAGO, Illinois—Maverick Hotels and Restaurants announced the company’s presence in the metropolitan Chicago market with the addition of the Renaissance Chicago O’Hare Suites to its portfolio. Maverick founder and CEO Robert Habeeb made the announcement.

The Renaissance Chicago O’Hare Suites has 362 suites with separate living areas, room service, and amenities including a fitness center, indoor pool, a 24-hour market-style deli, and three food and beverage outlets. The dining outlets include The Asado Urban Grill, which has Midwest flavors in an all-day dining menu and a breakfast buffet; R Bar, a gathering spot that delivers cocktails and small bites; and a Starbucks Coffee House.

The Renaissance Chicago O’Hare Suites also includes more than 15,000 square feet of total meeting space spanning 16 event rooms.

The hotel is in a location near the Rosemont Theatre, the Fashion Outlets of Chicago, and the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. It also offers a shuttle to and from Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

“Maverick is excited to add this premier hotel to our portfolio of properties managed,” said Habeeb. “We are looking forward to leveraging all of its strengths to position it as a preferred choice for business and leisure travelers visiting the metropolitan Chicago area.”

In addition to the Renaissance Hotel, Maverick also announced the opening of the Hampton Inn & Suites Illinois Medical District. The hotel is opening on October 16.