Marshall Hotels & Resorts to Manage Five Additional Hotels

SALISBURY, Md. — Marshall Hotels & Resorts today announced that it has taken over management of five hotels: the 100-room Holiday Inn NW Houston Beltway 8 in Texas; the 96-suite SpringHill Suites Winchester, Va.; the 74-room Hampton Inn Adel, Ga.; and the 114-room Hilton Garden Inn Riverhead and the 131-suite Residence Inn Long Island East End, both in New York.

“As the pandemic continues and travel remains at a trickle of what it previously was, owners require operators with the experience to weather these types of downturns,” said Mike Marshall, president and CEO, Marshall Hotels & Resorts. “This marks our fourth, major economic crisis since our founding, which has given us tremendous insight into operating during unfavorable conditions. We’ve learned firsthand what moves need to be made to preserve and eventually gain market share as the world awaits the return to a ‘new normal.’ With this depth of experience, we have been able to act as a guiding force for our owners.”

Marshall added that the company has not laid off or furloughed anyone on its corporate team. “In addition to it being the right thing to do for our team members, it also allows us to maintain a deep bench strength for our owners,” Marshall noted. “Collectively, we have realized that keeping hotels open is the better move for our portfolio than temporarily closing. Not only does it remove the possibility of having to re-ramp up, but it sends a clear message to the communities in which we operate that we are an active member attempting to help people and businesses through these extraordinary circumstances.”

Holiday Inn NW Houston Beltway 8

Located at 3539 North Sam Houston West within the Antoine business district, the six-story hotel is surrounded by several Fortune 500 companies, including Eaton, Amazon, and General Electric. Other nearby attractions include Sam Houston Racepark, Willowbrook Mall, and North Houston Bike Park. Hotel amenities include an on-site business center, indoor pool, and 24/7 fitness center. Guestrooms are equipped with wireless internet access, a mini-refrigerator, and a microwave oven.

SpringHill Suites Winchester

The new build, all-suite hotel is located at 280 Market Street, convenient to Old Town Winchester, Va., Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, and Clearbrook Park. The property has an indoor pool, 24/7 fitness center, convenience store, and more than 400 square feet of meeting space. Suites provide complimentary WiFi, natural light, and workspaces.

Hampton Inn Adel

Situated at 1500 West Fourth Street, off I-75 and adjacent to Cook County Airport, the three-story hotel in Adel, Ga., is near Reed Bigham State Park and Moody Airforce Base. Each stay includes a complimentary, hot breakfast, outdoor pool, free WiFi, and 24/7 fitness center. Each room has a TV with in-room movie channels, a WaterPik showerhead, a curved shower rod, a large desk, free WiFi access, and a coffee/tea maker.

Hilton Garden Inn Riverhead

Across the street from Tanger Outlets at 2038 Old Country Road in Riverhead, N.Y., the four-story hotel is located proximate to Splish Splash Water Park, the Hamptons, and numerous vineyards. Hotel amenities include indoor and outdoor pools, a fitness center, a business center, and 3,100 square feet of meeting space. Each room is outfitted with a Serta Perfect Sleeper bed, microwave oven, mini-refrigerator, and Keurig beverage brewing system. Marshall Hotels & Resorts originally opened the hotel in 2008 for the current owner before temporarily stepping away, making this the second time the management company has handled operations for the property.

Residence Inn Long Island East End

Located adjacent to the Hilton Garden Inn Riverhead at 2012 Old Country Road, the four-story hotel’s suites have full-size kitchens, free high-speed WiFi, and large TVs. Additional amenities include a complimentary breakfast, fitness center, indoor pool, whirlpool, outdoor pool, on-site barber, and 5,676 square feet of event space.

