HANDLER, Ariz. — The Price Corridor in Chandler, Arizona, is now home to the city’s first full-service Marriott hotel. Located at Price Road and Wills Road in the Park Place development, the Marriott Phoenix Chandler is the largest legacy brand full-service Marriott in the state with the greatest amount of hotel conference space in the area. It is managed by Cincinnati-based Winegardner & Hammons Hotel Group, LLC., an affiliate company of the Pyramid Hotel Group.

The Marriott Phoenix Chandler is filling a void in the business travel and conference sector in the Price Corridor. It has the largest hotel conference space in the area with more than 28,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event venues. The hotel can accommodate meetings and events up to 1,000 people. Marriott Phoenix Chandler offers more than 20 different spaces, including a large ballroom that can be divided into four separate rooms, as well as eight different breakout rooms, most with natural light and/or direct patio access. The property also has a private dining room as well as poolside and lawn spaces. To round out these amenities, Marriott Phoenix Chandler offers full catering and event planning services. For the frequent Marriott traveler, the Marriott Phoenix Chandler has a spacious M Club for elite-level members

“Before even opening our doors, we’re seeing a great interest for the Marriott Phoenix Chandler’s meeting and conference facilities. We know we’ve hit the mark with filling a need in the area’s business development and growth,” said Brent Menzel, general manager, Marriott Phoenix Chandler.

The expansion of the Price Corridor as a major employment center has been nearly 40 years in the making. In 2001, the area’s growth was further accelerated after the Loop 101 freeway was extended south to the Loop 202 freeway, making it easy to get anywhere in greater Metro Phoenix. Now a major tech hub, the Price Corridor is home to more than 540 companies, including 15 of which are on this year’s Fortune 1,000 list. Seven businesses employ more than 1,000 workers each, and the area has more than 40,000 employees. Adding to the growth in the area, the new Marriott Phoenix Chandler employs more than 100 team members.

“Chandler is thrilled to welcome the Marriott Phoenix Chandler to the Price Corridor, which brings our largest event space to our largest employment corridor; a natural fit for our many business travelers,” said Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke. “The addition of an upscale, full-service hotel will further the city’s reputation as a meetings destination and will be a great asset for Chandler, while continuing the city’s economic growth.”

The 182,000-square-foot hotel has 264 rooms spanning eight floors. Guests may choose from a king room, a double-queen room, or a suite, with many featuring unobstructed views of South Mountain.

Marriott Phoenix Chandler has a variety of food and beverage options, including a full-service restaurant called Café MeSo showcasing American cuisine with Southwestern and Mediterranean influences, a lobby bar called Proof 19 with more than 30 varieties of tequila and chef-prepared small bites, a grab-and-go morning cafe, and Fresh Bites in-room dining.

The Marriott Phoenix Chandler has an outdoor, heated pool with resort-style lounge furniture, as well as a fire pit. Overlooking the pool is a fitness center with an expansive selection of strength training and cardio equipment, as well as a Peloton Bike and a Fitness on Demand virtual training experience.

Other property features include in-room recycling, filtered water dispensers on every floor, eco-friendly toiletries, water-saving opt-out room service options, and more. All rooms are equipped with charging ports, and the entire hotel is equipped with WiFi that is rated twice the speed of the industry standard. Additionally, rooms can be accessed with optional keyless smartphone entry through the Marriott Bonvoy app. Marriott Phoenix Chandler is a pet-friendly hotel.