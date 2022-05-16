Marriott Partners With Yahoo to Create Marriott Media Network

Marriott International, Inc., announced the launch of the Marriott Media Network, an omnichannel cross-platform advertising solution for brand advertisers, enabling content experiences and offerings to guests throughout their travel journey. For the network of owned channels, Marriott is collaborating with Yahoo.

The network initially will offer brand advertisers exposure to travelers in the United States and Canada, expanding to travelers including all the more than 164 million members in Marriott Bonvoy. The network is expected to feature inventory spanning its owned channels including display, mobile, video, email, and digital out-of-home (in-room television and digital screens) when fully deployed. For brand advertisers, the Marriott Media Network will offer a combination of scale and personalized media.

For travelers, brand experiences will drive purchase decisions and a fulfilling travel experience. The network will provide travelers with products and services during their travel journey, including throughout their path of purchase, pre-arrival, and during their stay.

“We are thrilled to launch the Marriott Media Network, which will enable advertisers to create curated content that aligns with the 30 brands in our portfolio,” said Chris Norton, senior vice president of marketing channels and optimization, Marriott International. “The Marriott Media Network will foster connections through our owned channels with guests, creating a broader and more rewarding travel experience.”

Marriott’s media partnership with Yahoo spans supply and demand with Yahoo SSP serving as the access point for activating supply. In addition, the global Yahoo ad sales team will lead demand generation and sales across Marriott’s paid media and the Marriott Media Network, leveraging Yahoo’s expanded Demand Side Platform.

“We are excited to work with Marriott International in driving meaningful growth via industry innovation,” said Iván Markman, chief business officer, Yahoo. “As media networks become increasingly important, we are well-positioned to collaborate with Marriott to power the hospitality industry’s first media network with an end-to-end demand and supply solution for the cookieless world.”

The offering is one of Yahoo’s full-stack collaborations, highlighting Yahoo’s ability to support advertisers and publishers in unlocking the value of their content, audiences, and marketing. Yahoo offers both buy- and sell-side capabilities as well as an exchange. The network will help open opportunities to connect and personalize ad experiences across paid and owned media channels.