Element Hotels and Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts with The Ritchie Group and Garn Development announced the opening of Le Méridien Salt Lake City Downtown and Element Salt Lake City Downtown. The dual-branded property commemorates Element’s 100th global opening and its first in Salt Lake City, complementing its location in Moab, Utah. The property also marks the first Le Méridien in Utah and the first hotel with a rooftop bar in the market. This first combination of the two brands is managed by Azul Hospitality Group.

“This is a milestone moment nestled against the mountains for two of Marriott Bonvoy’s lifestyle brands as we open Element Hotels’ 100th hotel and our first Le Méridien property in Utah,” said Tina Edmundson, global brand and marketing officer, Marriott International. “With Element’s longer-stay lifestyle offering and Le Méridien’s essence of savoring the good life, intermixed with Salt Lake City’s high-altitude beauty, travelers can discover two unique experiences that allow for extraordinary memories.”

The hotels are located six miles from the airport and are within 30 miles of ski destinations including Brighton Ski, Solitude Mountain Resort, Alta Ski Area, and Snowbird. The property is also adjacent to Vivint Arena, home of the NBA’s Utah Jazz, and the Salt Palace Convention Center. The property is located in The West Quarter, a new mixed-use development that connects two halves of downtown with a mid-block pedestrian road called Quarter Row. In addition to Le Méridien and Element Salt Lake City Downtown, The West Quarter offers access to shopping, dining, and entertainment experiences in Salt Lake City’s Warehouse District.

The fusion of the two brands provides guests with options for an experience that suits their needs and lifestyle including room categories, amenities, design, and more. Sustainability is integrated with low-flow water features to reduce water consumption, electric vehicle charging stations, complimentary bike rentals, and more.

Le Méridien Salt Lake City Downtown has 144 guestrooms and suites. With décor inspired by the brand’s mid-century modern aesthetic, accommodations are a nod to the brand’s heritage. Element Salt Lake City Downtown offers 126 guestrooms and suites with kitchens, bathrooms with eco-conscious amenities, and Heavenly beds. Accommodations have ergonomic design elements with earth-toned colors. Guests are treated to a Rise breakfast and a Relax evening reception.

The dual-branded hotel’s restaurant, Adelaide, is a brasserie. Located on the ground floor, the architecture of the brasserie creates a dining space ambiance. In addition, the hotel has Van Ryder, a rooftop experience. Overseeing the vision and execution of the food and beverage program is Executive Chef Jacqueline Siao.

Two meeting spaces and one pre-function area make up a total of 8,355 square feet of inviting event and meeting space. The options have an open-concept design with adaptable configurations. The Triumph Ballroom holds up to 642 people; the Pierce Arrow Boardroom holds up to 82 people; and the pre-function space holds up to 220 people. A fitness center and valet and self-parking are available, and pets are welcome.

The property was designed by HKS. The interiors were designed by Studio HBA. The architect of record is Beecher Walker. Both hotels will participate in Marriott Bonvoy.