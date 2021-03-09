BETHESDA, Md. — Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of longer-stay brands—Element Hotels, Residence Inn by Marriott, and TownePlace Suites by Marriott—announced a selection of new openings.

“We continue to see strong demand for our longer-stay hotels from both business and leisure travelers,” said Tina Edmundson, global brand and marketing officer, Marriott International. “From the innovative Studio Commons offering at Element Hotels to comfortable one-bedroom suites at Residence Inn and TownePlace Suites, Marriott Bonvoy offers a breadth of brands with options that offer extra space to travel and live well. We are delighted to introduce a bevy of new properties that will provide the ultimate residential comfort to create a home away from home.”

Combined, there are nearly 1,400 Element Hotels, Residence Inn, and TownePlace Suites locations globally. Marriott’s longer-stay properties account for nearly 30 percent of the global extended-stay supply, with a signed pipeline of 575 additional properties. According to a recent report published by Lodging Econometrics, extended-stay properties make up more than a quarter of the total U.S. development pipeline, signaling continued demand from hotel owners as well as travelers.

Advertisement

All three of Marriott’s longer-stay brands provide guests complimentary access to business centers and fitness facilities. Pets are welcomed, based on weight and for an additional fee. Free WiFi and complimentary breakfast are a standard at every hotel. Outside of urban locations, outdoor spaces include firepits and grills. In addition, each of the three brands offers distinct experiences, allowing guests to replicate their everyday routine while traveling.

Element Hotels

Element Hotels caters to the healthy, active traveler who wants to maintain a balanced lifestyle while on the road. Element has an open and modern design, nature-inspired decor, and sustainably-minded amenities that enable everyday healthy habits. Brand signatures include in-room kitchens, the Bikes to Borrow program, and all-natural saline pools. Element’s newest offering—the Studio Commons communal room concept—consists of four private guestrooms anchored by a common living space and a fully equipped kitchen.

These Element hotels feature Studio Commons:

Element Atlanta Buckhead (newly opened)

Element Nashville Vanderbilt West End (newly opened)

Element Sedona (newly opened)

Element Moab (newly opened)

Element Bend (newly opened)

Element Miami Downtown (projected opening November)

Residence Inn

As the first and largest longer-stay hotel brand in the world with over 870 properties, Residence Inn has upscale, modern residential spaces for guests live their life on the road on their own terms and without constraints. Residence Inn’s suites have separate spaces to live, work, and sleep, including full kitchens. With complimentary grocery delivery service, guests can eat well and eat homecooked meals at the in-suite dining bar or relax outside by the pool and firepits.

Residence Inn’s new locations include:

Residence Inn Palm Beach Gardens (newly opened)

Residence Inn Steamboat Springs (newly opened)

Residence Inn Marina del Rey (newly opened)

Residence Inn Panama City (newly opened)

Residence Inn Orlando at Flamingo Crossings Town Center (projected opening March)

Residence Inn Al Jaddaf, Dubai (projected opening March)

TownePlace Suites

As one of Marriott’s fastest-growing brands with its new Cincinnati property marking its 450th hotel opening, TownePlace Suites is suited for longer-stay travelers who seek a reliable experience to stay productive and upbeat. All suites are outfitted with Elfa closets by The Container Store. The brand has also teamed up with Weber to bring quality grilling amenities to its outdoor spaces. The brand’s Something Borrowed program invites guests to get the most out of their stays with items they might use at home, but cannot bring with them, such as blenders, crockpots, rice cookers, cookbooks, and board games.

TownePlace Suites’ new locations include:

TownePlace Suites Albuquerque Old Town (newly opened)

TownePlace Suites Orlando Downtown (newly opened)

TownePlace Suites Naples (newly opened)

TownePlace Suites Cincinnati Downtown (projected opening April)

TownePlace Suites Milwaukee West Bend (projected opening June)

Get Lodging Daily News delivered to your inbox.

SUBSCRIBE