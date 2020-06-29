MONTGOMERY, Texas — Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe | Houston officially opened as the first Texas-based resort in the Margaritaville portfolio. A joint venture between Songy Highroads (SHR) and The Wampold Companies, which was announced last year, developed the waterfront resort, which has 303 suites and 32 lakefront cottages with boat slips available.

“It’s exciting to be the first resort to introduce the Margaritaville lifestyle to the Lone Star State, offering a quick, drivable escape from major cities like Houston, Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio,” said Lisa Fasbender, general manager of Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe | Houston. “We look forward to welcoming our guests and providing a safe haven to escape, unwind, and enjoy the laid-back lake life.”

“We are thrilled this project has finally come to fruition,” said Todd Nocerini, SHR’s president. “The Margaritaville brand is timeless, anchored by a loyal community, second-to-none entertainment, and guaranteed guest satisfaction.”

Amenities include five signature Margaritaville-inspired restaurants and bars anchored by LandShark Bar & Grill, with panoramic views of Lake Conroe. The three-acre Jolly Mon Water Park has a lazy river, pools for all ages, waterslides, a splash zone, and a year-round heated pool. Other recreational activities include a family-friendly, 18-hole golf course, miniature golf course, pickleball and tennis courts, and a 10,000-square-foot Fins Up Fitness Center. Boating, fishing, and waterskiing rentals are available. The resort’s 18,000-square-foot St. Somewhere Spa includes a full-service hair salon. The resort also offers 72,000-square feet of indoor/outdoor IACC-approved meeting space.

In preparation for ensuring the safety, health, and wellbeing of all guests, the resort is emphasizing heightened standards for hygiene and cleanliness for the guestrooms, amenities, common spaces, and restaurants, as well as protocols for social distancing. Comprehensive guidelines are in place that follow corporate, local, state, and federal levels as part of the resort’s commitment to health and sanitation.

SHR, a commercial real estate firm based in Atlanta, and Wampold, based in Baton Rouge, La., serve as co-managing partners of the new resort. The two have partnered together on numerous projects over the past decade; this is their first Margaritaville.

The Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe | Houston resort is operated by Benchmark Resorts & Hotels under the management of BENCHMARK. McCarthy Building Companies Inc. and Gensler, which both have Houston offices, are the general contractor and architect, respectively.

