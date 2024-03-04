MILWAUKEE—Marcus Hotels & Resorts announced that it, Hempel Real Estate, and Robinson Park have closed on the acquisition of the Loews Minneapolis Hotel. The property will be managed by Marcus Hotels & Resorts and will be rebranded as The Lofton Hotel under the Tapestry Collection by Hilton flag, making it the first Tapestry Collection hotel in Minnesota. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“Since 1993, Marcus Hotels & Resorts has been invested in elevating the travel and leisure experience in Minneapolis, a city we greatly admire and appreciate,” said Michael Evans, president of Marcus Hotels & Resorts. “The Lofton Hotel’s chic design, incredible location, and ample amenities create a welcoming destination for travelers visiting the Twin Cities and experiencing all they have to offer. With The Lofton Hotel now part of the Tapestry Collection by Hilton platform, we look forward to welcoming our new associates to the Marcus Hotels & Resorts family and providing our guests with the high-quality service and experience for which Hilton and we are known. We also look forward to playing an active part in the continued resurgence of the downtown business and social community.”

“We are excited to invest once again in the downtown community of Minneapolis, a community we believe in,” said Mark Beffort, CEO of Robinson Park. “With the backing of the Tapestry Collection by Hilton and the management expertise of Marcus Hotels & Resorts, The Lofton Hotel is poised to deliver an unparalleled experience in the heart of the downtown core.”

“As long-time investors in the Twin Cities area, we are thrilled to invest in a major downtown landmark at the heart of the city’s sports and entertainment districts,” said Josh Krsnak, CEO at Hempel Real Estate. “This investment aligns closely with Hempel’s commitment to real estate projects that add meaningful value to cities and their communities.”

Located in downtown Minneapolis, The Lofton Hotel is near the city’s shopping and entertainment districts as well as sports destinations like the Target Center, which is connected to the hotel via skywalk, and Target Field. Business travelers can also easily connect to the business district and nearby office buildings using the Minneapolis Skyway System.

The full-service lifestyle property has 251 guestrooms and suites that highlight the state’s topographic features. In addition to artwork in rooms and common areas that draw inspiration from aspects of Minneapolis’ identity, each room is equipped with Keurig coffee makers, limestone counters, and glass basins in the bathrooms. Some of the Lofton Hotel’s suites have views directly into Target Field. The Lofton Hotel boasts more than 15,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space that offers audiovisual technology for meetings, group events, and weddings of all sizes.

Food and beverage outlets include a signature restaurant inspired by the Pacific regions, as well as a bar and lounge on the lobby level offering cocktails and local microbrews, along with small bites. To appeal to both locals and guests alike, both concepts will be updated to offer a food and beverage experience. Other hotel amenities include a business center, a fitness center with a range of cardio and weightlifting equipment and Peloton bikes, a pet-friendly policy, and a concierge service.

Marcus Hotels & Resorts has appointed Jim Waldvogel as general manager of The Lofton Hotel, effective immediately. Waldvogel brings more than 30 years of hospitality experience, with more than 26 years of his career serving in leadership positions at other hotels in the Minneapolis area for Marcus Hotels & Resorts. In addition to his new role, he continues to serve as managing director and general manager of the company’s Hilton Minneapolis/Bloomington property. Previously, Waldvogel served as general manager of Marcus Hotels & Resorts’ formerly managed property, Crowne Plaza Northstar in Minneapolis.

“We are excited for Jim to assume leadership of The Lofton Hotel, a property we believe fits perfectly within our portfolio of premium branded and independent hotels,” said Evans. “His proven hospitality expertise and passion for making each guest’s stay extraordinary will continue to elevate The Lofton Hotel as one of the top destinations in the Twin Cities.”