More than three in four Americans own smartphones today, according to Pew Research Center—up from just 35 percent in 2011. In less than a decade, technology has overhauled how we communicate and share information. However, this revolution has yet to reach the back-ends of many hotel properties that still rely on the same paper- and radio-based legacy systems they have been using for decades for team communications.

Jesse Robbins, the founder and CEO of Orion Labs, Inc., which provides real-time voice solutions through apps, bots, and wearable devices for a number of industries including hospitality, says that many legacy communications systems haven’t change in the last 50 years, beyond becoming more compact and cheaper over time. Ultimately, devices like walkie-talkies have a single function—to project one’s voice—which limits a hotel’s capabilities.

“Legacy systems are not capable of meeting changing guest expectations and the increasing demands of more efficient, well-managed, well-integrated operations.”

Jesse Robbins, Founder & CEO, Orion Labs, Inc.

“Traditional systems are limited by range, they’re limited in audio quality, they’re limited in channels, they require licenses, and all these other things that just feel decades old in an age of smartphones and voice assistants,” Robbins tells LODGING. “Those legacy systems are not capable of meeting changing guest expectations and the increasing demands of more efficient, well-managed, well-integrated operations.”

When using paper- or radio-based systems, hotels also miss out on a significant amount of data, which can be used to automate systems, explains Adria Levtchenko, CEO and co-founder of PurpleCloud Technologies, which provides service optimization software for hospitality management. Nick Fraunfelder, COO of PurpleCloud Technologies, adds that switching to devices as ubiquitous as smartphones immediately expands capabilities. “Even at the lowest end of the associate scale, you can put a supercomputer in their hand in the form of a phone. Now, they can have all kinds of crazy things like location services, data input, and alerts.” Additionally, today’s cloud-based platforms allow for further integrations.

What does it take to finally make the switch from a legacy system and reap the promised benefits of a digital transformation? Below are five questions hotel owners and operators should ask before taking the leap into the future.