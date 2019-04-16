R.D. Olson Construction Breaks Ground on AC Hotel Wailea in Hawaii

Irvine, Calif.—R.D. Olson Construction, a general contracting firm in California, announced the ground-up construction of AC Hotel Wailea, a 70,000-square-foot, four-story estate hotel located on the Southside of Maui County in Wailea, Hawaii. Situated on a three-acre lot, the 110-room hotel will include one-bedroom suites and studio options, a business center, fitness area, and infinity-edge pool with a poolside tiki bar and cabanas.

The property is located at the corner of Wailea Ike Place and Wailea Ike Drive adjacent to the Wailea Tennis Club. It is near The Shops at Wailea, with 70 retail stores and myriad dining and entertainment options. Other nearby attractions include Wailea Blue Golf Course and Wailea Beach.

“We’re honored to partner with Ike Place Hotels to build a new, contemporary estate hotel for couples and young travelers—a previously underserved tourist population for beautiful Wailea,” said Bill Wilhelm, president of R.D. Olson Construction. “We are proud to bring 20 years of experience creating memorable hotel destinations to the Hawaiian Islands, and leverage our familiarity building in this locale through our previous work on the Residence Inn by Marriott, Wailea’s first ever family-centric hotel. Our experience and deep understanding of the community will be invaluable to bringing Maui its first AC Hotel by Marriott.”

Featuring a Polynesian design with modern flare, AC Hotel Wailea will offer guests ocean and mountain-view room options with private lanais. The property also will feature an inviting lobby with indoor-outdoor lounge spaces and an 85-car parking lot.

R.D. Olson Construction is working with R.D. Olson Development, Architects Hawaii Limited, and SAND Design on the project. Completion is anticipated for Fall 2020. Other Hawaii-based projects by R.D. Olson Construction include the Marriott Courtyard in Kahului and Edition Hotel in Honolulu.