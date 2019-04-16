LAS VEGAS—Caesars Entertainment Corporation today announced that its Board of Directors has named Tony Rodio as chief executive officer. Rodio, who is currently CEO of Affinity Gaming, will be transitioning to Caesars during the next 30 days. He will join the company’s Board of Directors and be based in Las Vegas. The Board also announced the creation of a transaction committee “to oversee the company’s evaluation of ongoing efforts in creating additional shareholder value” and explore a possible sale of the company.

“Tony brings to Caesars a track record of operational excellence, proven leadership, and deep industry knowledge and expertise,” said James Hunt, chairman of Caesars’ Board. “Tony is a respected and highly accomplished executive who has successfully built and grown businesses in our industry throughout his career. We are confident that Tony has the vision and depth of operating experience to lead our talented senior management team as Caesars continues its long history of delighting our guests, fostering a welcoming and rewarding workplace for our team members, and creating value for shareholders and other stakeholders. Our entire Board looks forward to his leadership in evaluating and executing the company’s go-forward plans.”

“I have long admired Caesars and am optimistic about the company’s future prospects,” Rodio commented. “Our industry is going through a time of transition and opportunity and I look forward to leading Caesars’ exceptional team through the company’s next phase of growth, innovation, and value creation.”

Rodio has nearly four decades of experience in the gaming industry. Since October 2018, he served as CEO of Affinity Gaming. Prior to this, he served as president, CEO, and a member of the Board of Directors of Tropicana Entertainment, Inc. During his time at Tropicana, Rodio oversaw a period of growth at the company, improving overall financial results with net revenue that increased more than 50 percent driven by both operational improvements and expansion across regional markets. Rodio led major capital projects including the complete renovation of Tropicana Atlantic City and Tropicana’s move to land-based operations in Evansville, Indiana. Prior to Tropicana, Rodio held a variety of roles at Hollywood Casino and Harrah’s Entertainment.

Transaction Committee

The Board’s transaction committee, composed of independent directors, will continue to consider and evaluate various paths for enhancing shareholder value, including continuing to operate as an independent public company. The committee members are Thomas Benninger, Keith Cozza, Don Kornstein, and Courtney Mather. The decision to form this committee follows inquiries from industry participants concerning possible transactions with Caesars. PJT Partners LP is assisting the committee with this process.