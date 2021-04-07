BOULDER, Colorado – Meriwether Companies, a private real estate investment and development firm, has partnered with Revere Capital and Fireside Investments to acquire the Aspen Club, located at the base of Aspen Mountain in Aspen, Colorado. The five-acre mixed-use development site was previously operated as a fitness and tennis facility, frequented by locals, celebrities, and sports stars, with history dating back to 1976. Boulder-based Meriwether Companies plans to complete the revitalization of the 144,248 square-foot project, which will feature hospitality, culinary, fitness, health, and wellness offerings.

“This is an exciting time for the Aspen Club and we are thrilled to partner with Revere Capital and Fireside Investments to acquire and complete the re-development of this legendary asset,” said Garrett Simon, partner, Meriwether Companies. “We intend on restoring the Aspen Club to its former role as the center of social and athletic activity within the Aspen community. Our vision involves a focus on family, wellness and meaningful experiences.”

Set on a prime location along the Roaring Fork River with views towards the valley and Aspen Mountain, the site boasts a short walking distance to downtown Aspen. Upon completion, the resort will include 20 three- and four-bedroom resort residences, a rarity for guests traveling to Aspen. A commitment to authenticity, approachability, and individual growth will be woven into the fabric of the Aspen Club with fitness and training set to be core aspects of the on-site programming. Meriwether Companies will work with city officials to move the project forward and anticipate construction will begin early summer 2021.

Meriwether Companies has extensive experience across mountain destinations, private club offerings, and sports and wellness resorts. The company is actively planning Coral Mountain in La Quinta, California, and has recently completed Transfer Telluride in Telluride, Colorado, and The Shores in Breckenridge, Colorado. Meriwether’s hospitality assets include: Griffin Club (Private Club: Los Angeles); The Hideaway and The Getaway (Boutique Hotels: Carmel-by-the-Sea, California); Melvyn’s & Ingleside Inn (Boutique Hotel / Restaurant: Palm Springs, California); and Parlor (Food Halls: Kansas City, Oklahoma City). Previous work completed by Meriwether Companies includes projects in Park City, Utah, Big Sky, Montana, and Eagle, Colorado.