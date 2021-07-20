3 Amenity Struggle

Travelers throughout the pandemic have been accommodating to hotels as they struggle to provide the service and amenities traditionally offered, but this attitude is changing quickly. With summer travel in full swing, guest expectations are on the rise. Full-service hotels are going to have to find a way to tailor their amenity offerings to be in line with modern guest needs, but with fewer staff than ever before.

Guest expectations are the differentiating factor between full and limited-service properties. Many midscale and upscale properties earn their bookings based on the amenities available in guestrooms and the services they offer around the property, every one of which has been disrupted by the pandemic. These properties are in the process of reworking spas, gyms, and F&B in order to make them more appealing to their core group of guests.

Without the value added by full-service amenities, guests will fall back on location and rate to decide their bookings. This creates an opportunity for limited-service hotels to differentiate their properties within their competitive set and fully benefit from the return to travel this summer. The landscape of every destination has been impacted by the pandemic, with businesses shifting and attractions gradually returning.

Business travel is in the midst of a recovery, but it is likely to take some time. Reduced convention activity in the short term continues to give limited-service properties an edge when travelers are comparing rates at checkout. These hotels were the ideal destination for essential workers during the pandemic and will remain successful going forward. Hoteliers can capitalize on the rise in oncoming demand by staying on top of the factors influencing their local area and keeping guests informed of these developments.

Hospitality is gradually normalizing as the economy gains strength, but the next few months will be crucial for building success throughout the rest of the year into 2022. It’s time for franchisees to rely on the experience and sway of their hotel partners to build on these developments and remind guests of the value your property presents.

Sponsored by Red Roof