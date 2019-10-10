A ceremonial ribbon-cutting marked the formal opening of the new East Tower of the Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square. Developers Penn Square Partners and High Real Estate Group, LLC, also celebrated the 10-year anniversary of the opening of the hotel and convention center, as well as the newly refurbished rooms and amenities in the original West Tower. The $39.4 million expansion and refurbishment project adds 117 guestrooms and a signature Marriott M Club Lounge.

“This project gave others the confidence to make a significant investment in Lancaster City,” said Mark Fitzgerald, president & COO, High Real Estate Group, LLC. “It dared us to think big.”

The 87,000 square-foot East Tower expansion includes two new restaurants; Plough, located at street level, features an open kitchen and modern-American menu, and The Exchange, a rooftop bar with panoramic views.

”We’re located around the corner from the nation’s oldest working farmers market and our chefs routinely incorporate their regional ingredients into our daily dishes,” noted Josh Nowak, director of sales & marketing, Lancaster Marriott. Complementing Plough’s menu of fresh, local ingredients, the restaurant has crafted a robust beverage menu, featuring signature handcrafted cocktails and wine-by-the-glass, as well as crowd-pleasing beer sourced from regional craft breweries.

The Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square is owned by the Redevelopment Authority of the City of Lancaster and leased to Penn Square Partners, the private company that holds the Marriott franchise. The Lancaster County Convention Center is a publicly owned entity under the direction of the Lancaster County Convention Center Authority.

Interstate Hotels and Resorts, which operates the Lancaster County Convention Center and Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square, is a global third-party hotel management company.