Joint Venture Acquires Shelborne South Beach Hotel for $120 Million

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — Menin Hospitality—a collection of upscale lodging, lifestyle restaurants, and nightlife venues—recently announced that a joint venture between King Street Real Estate GP, LLC, Westdale Properties, and Cedar Capital Partners has acquired the Shelborne South Beach Hotel in Miami Beach, Fla., for $120 million. The 1940s Art Deco property will continue to be managed and operated by Menin Hospitality.

In conjunction with the sale, the property has unveiled an extensive renovation of the hotel’s public spaces, guestrooms, and Grand El Dorado Ballroom, as well as a refresh of The Drawing Room Bar & Lounge. In partnership with K’Alma Spas, the hotel will also relaunch its GUYandGIRL Spa in the coming weeks.

“In an effort to grow and evolve with our loyal and discerning clientele, we embarked on a gorgeous interior refresh to match our top-tier level of service,” said Jared Galbut, managing principal of Menin Hospitality. “The newly updated spaces seek to revive the Shelborne’s vintage-chic legacy of luxury, elegance, and impeccable service.”

Advertisement

The $500,000 renovation of Shelborne’s 4,388-square-foot Grand El Dorado Ballroom infuses Art Deco details with a modern touch, complemented by the stories, glamour, and iconic culture of the 1950s. With these renovations, the ballroom now accommodates up to 360 guests and maximizes space for diverse group events, weddings, and meetings.

Additionally, Shelborne South Beach has transformed its 1940s hotel lobby bar and lounge, The Drawing Room, with new decor and furnishings, along with a new menu by Chef Andrea Rainis and a newly debuted curated cocktail menu by Bar Culture’s mixologist, Christopher Hudnall.

“The Shelborne South Beach is a historic Miami Beach icon,” said Ben Leahy, partner at Cedar Capital Partners. “As new owners, we look forward to maintaining the hotel’s grand reputation as one of the best places to stay in Miami Beach.”

In line with the purchase and in partnership with K’Alma Spas, Shelborne also plans to relaunch its GUYandGIRL Spa in the coming weeks. Known for Peruvian crystal therapy and holistic practices promoting wellness and self-care, the facility will continue to offer the hotel’s signature products and treatments, as well as new health and wellness programming.

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News for updates.

SUBSCRIBE