IPD Hospitality to Manage New Comfort Inn in Jasper, Indiana

ATLANTA — IPD Hospitality, a third-party management company based in Atlanta, recently added a new Comfort Inn located in Jasper, Indiana, marking the sixth IPD-managed hotel in the state. Amenities at the 84-room, new-build hotel include a hot breakfast buffet, heated indoor pool, and fitness center.

“Business and leisure travelers alike will enjoy all Jasper has to offer. Outdoor enthusiasts will enjoy the local attractions while business travelers will gain easy access to the area’s major corporations,” said Richard Norton, president of IPD Hospitality. “We are thrilled to partner with the owners of this hotel as they share our vision and approach to exemplary customer service. We are looking forward to further embedding ourselves in this community and fostering a great working relationship.”

IPD operates full-service, select-service, and extended-stay hotels for most major brands, including Hilton, Choice Hotels, IHG, and Wyndham.