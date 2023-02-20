HOBBS, New Mexico—Insignia Hospitality Group, Inc. announced the opening of its newest property, the Home2 Suites by Hilton Hobbs in Hobbs, New Mexico. The hotel has 99 suites and tech-focused and eco-conscious amenities. General Manager Erik Rivera leads the management team for Insignia at the extended-stay property.

Home2 Suites by Hilton Hobbs offers access to downtown Hobbs, the Zia Park Casino and Racetrack, the Western Heritage Museum, Lea County Center for the Arts, the Lea County Cowboy Hall of Fame, New Mexico Junior College, and the University of the Southwest.

“Insignia Hospitality Group is thrilled to open a new Hilton property in Hobbs and enjoys being part of the business community here,” said Rachel Overman, chief operating officer of Insignia Hospitality Group. “We look forward to welcoming the first guests into the beautiful new Home2 Suites.”

The pet-friendly hotel offers all-suite accommodations with kitchens and modular furniture for customizable suites to match guests’ styles and preferences. The hotel includes WiFi, communal spaces, and Home2 Suites amenities such as Spin2 Cycle, a combined laundry and fitness area, Home2 MKT for grab-and-go items, and the Inspired Table daily breakfast. Other amenities include an outdoor area with barbecue grills and a fire pit.