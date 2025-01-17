SAN ANTONIO, Texas–Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk, a luxury hotel located on San Antonio’s famous waterway, is embarking on a nearly $9 million renovation project. Expected to be completed in early March of 2025, the enhancement project will transform the hotel’s lobby and public spaces. It will also result in the debut of a brand-new dining concept, Moda Fare, elevated coffee service at Spoonful Provisions, and the sophisticated Tejas Lounge. Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk will be open and operating throughout the renovation project.

“We are thrilled to begin this exciting new chapter for Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk by debuting an enhanced hotel experience just in time for March Madness and the busy spring season,” said Philip Stamm, Area Vice President and General Manager of Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk. “The project will blend premier luxury with functionality to provide an unparalleled River Walk experience, complete with a sophisticated design, elevated dining, and a brand-new coffee house for our guests and local community.”

The updated lobby will feature brand-new check-in desks showcasing a modern design and backdropped by dark wood accents and artfully-designed crystal chandeliers. The renovation will also include the addition of contemporary lighting fixtures and an open layout designed to provide an aesthetically appealing yet warm and welcoming atmosphere.

The enhancements will also include the installation of Tejas Lounge which will be located at the west end of the lobby. The Texas-inspired lounge will showcase a blend of mid-century modern furnishing and a bar offering an exclusive cocktail menu. The cozy yet sophisticated space is designed to provide a relaxing atmosphere where guests can enjoy a variety of Texas spirits and light bites.

Taking the place of the hotel’s Bar Rojo will be a brand-new dining concept called Moda Fare, serving elevated Italian cuisine. Moda Fare embodies the Italian approach to style, where comfort, beauty, and tradition come together in every aspect of life, from personal appearance to hosting and entertaining. The restaurant concept will showcase the hotel’s passion for entertaining and will reflect the lobby’s updated design with several wood accents, updated furniture, and brand-new wood flooring. It will also offer a large bar and floor-to-ceiling windows offering an abundance of natural light, as well as a garden-style patio offering al fresco dining. The spacious patio will feature an open-air setting with large fans and a large television for screening sporting events.

Additionally, Perks Coffee will be transformed to an upscale coffee house named Spoonful Provisions offering a selection of premium coffee roasters. The clean design will showcase a marble counter accented with blue tile and backdropped by a bright floral mural. Its open layout will highlight displays of coffee selections, Texas-inspired products, and a variety of grab-and-go food selections.