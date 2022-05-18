Indigo Road Hospitality Group Adds The George Hotel to its Portfolio

CHARLESTON, South Carolina—The Indigo Road Hospitality Group (IRHG) has added The George Hotel, which is currently under construction in Georgetown, South Carolina, to its growing portfolio of boutique hotels. In addition to operating the hotel, IRHG will manage the property’s outdoor bar, full-service restaurant, and catering operations.

“The George marks Indigo Road’s first hotel in our beautiful home state of South Carolina,” said Larry Spelts, president of Lodging & Lifestyle Adventures at IRHG. “Halfway between Myrtle Beach and Charleston, historic downtown Georgetown is the home to not only dozens of carefully preserved historic sites but also the city’s vibrant waterfront, as it’s located on the captivating Winyah Bay. We’re honored to be given the opportunity to deliver our experience-driven, high-touch hospitality in such a beautiful city.”

Once completed, The George will have 56 rooms; a full-service restaurant and bar on the Front Street side of the property where there are shops, galleries, and restaurants; a waterfront event space and bar; and an activity lawn for lounging, games, and events. As the hotel will have marina access, guests will be able to fish and sail in Winyah Bay and the surrounding areas, and boaters will have access to the hotel’s amenities.

Advertisement

Joe Keenan of Winyah Hospitality LLC is serving as the developer of the project, which began in February 2022. The demolition of the building, which Winyah Hospitality purchased from Georgetown Times in August 2021, is underway. The property is slated to open in early spring 2023.

“Having Indigo Road involved to handle management aspects and run the F&B and catering provides an incredible boost to the project,” Keenan said. “They are viewed as one of the top food and beverage groups in the Southeast and share the same overall vision for the area and the hotel. We knew it was a perfect fit from the start and look forward to continuing to work with their talented team on the concept for restaurant and event space as we get further along with the development.”

Jenny Keenan Design, known for its work at properties in the Charleston area, including The Spectator Hotel, has been tapped as The George’s interior design firm. For the property, the firm is drawing inspiration from Georgetown’s maritime legacy and combining it with the lifestyle of the neighboring barrier islands of the South Carolina Lowcountry.

“We love the idea of bringing a sophisticated food and beverage experience to a small city hotel, especially in such a beautiful, colonial-era port city like Georgetown,” said Steve Palmer, founder of IRHG. “We operate a very successful restaurant in nearby Florence, South Carolina, that is beloved by locals, and we recently opened a restaurant at our Historic Park Inn Hotel in Mason City, Iowa, that has also been well received, which reinforces our belief that smaller markets also desire and support the quality dining experiences that we have successfully delivered in larger markets like Charleston and Nashville.”