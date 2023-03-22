IHG Shares Development Updates and Plans Future Growth

Yours Truly DC, Vignette Collection | Photo Credit: IHG Hotels & Resorts

IHG Hotels & Resorts shared development momentum from 2022 and the start of the 2023 HUNTER Hotel Investment Conference in Atlanta, Georgia, by releasing an update on its recent and planned future growth across the Americas region and beyond.

Elie Maalouf, CEO, Americas, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said, “IHG continues to invest in strategic efforts that strengthen our brand portfolio while building trust and confidence among our guests and owners. We continue to see strong growth in the Americas and around the world, notably among our Suites brands and the Holiday Inn brand family and through the addition of exceptional Luxury & Lifestyle properties and brand debuts in key markets. With more than 4,300 Americas hotels among a more than 6,100 property global portfolio that spans 18 new and iconic brands, we’re excited for the future and well positioned to deliver even greater levels of exceptional guest service and strong owner returns.”

Milestones across IHG Hotels & Resorts’ Americas and global portfolio include: