IHG Hotels & Resorts announced the first destination in the Americas for the reimagined Regent Hotels & Resorts on the beachfront of Santa Monica, California. Poised to open in late 2023, Regent Santa Monica Beach will bring new experiences to the coastline.

Regent Santa Monica Beach is set near Santa Monica Pier. Following a transformation, the resort will have both guestrooms and suites along with a beachfront pool deck with multiple pools and a spa and wellness center. Additionally, Regent Santa Monica Beach will welcome guests from near and far with a restaurant concept created in collaboration with a celebrity chef as well as an artisanal marketplace.

Julienne Smith, chief development officer, Americas, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said, “More than five decades ago, Regent changed the face of luxury hospitality and set the new standard through innovation, extraordinary views, landmark destinations, and exceptional service. We’re redefining what it means to be a luxury hotel by combining Regent’s renowned legacy with the expertise of IHG Hotels & Resorts. Regent Santa Monica Beach is the start of a bright future for the brand in the Americas, emphasizing our strategic focus on luxury and lifestyle growth globally. We are also particularly thrilled to be partnering with Strategic Hotels & Resorts, a trusted owner of IHG-branded hotels for many years, on this endeavor.”

The hotel will be transformed into Regent Santa Monica Beach in partnership with its ownership group, Strategic Hotels & Resorts. The Chicago-based owner and asset manager currently maintains a portfolio of 13 luxury hotels and resorts across the United States, including two InterContinental hotels.

André Zotoff, CEO, Strategic Hotels & Resorts, added, “Strategic Hotels & Resorts has been a part of the vibrant Santa Monica community for more than 25 years and we look forward to collaborating with the teams at IHG Hotels & Resorts to build upon the Regent brand’s history of legendary properties and constant innovation to make this flagship Americas resort a must-visit destination for locals and visitors alike.”

The opening of Regent Santa Monica Beach will mark a return of the brand to Los Angeles and represent IHG’s Americas flagship. Regent’s locations include Hong Kong’s waterfront and its original Beverly Wilshire location. Globally, Regent Santa Monica Beach will join Carlton Cannes, A Regent Hotel; Regent Shanghai; Regent Phu Quoc; Regent Chongqing; and the soon-to-open Regent Hong Kong. Its opening will precede those of Regent Bali Canggu and Regent Shanghai on The Bund in late 2023, and Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Kyoto, Shenzhen, and Sanya within the next few years.

The Regent brand expansion represents the latest extension of IHG’s growth within the luxury and lifestyle space. IHG currently operates more than 450 global properties across six luxury and lifestyle brands with an additional 310 in the pipeline.