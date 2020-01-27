ATLANTA — IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group) announced plans for growing its newest brands, Atwell Suites and avid hotels.

Atwell Suites, an all-suites hotel concept first offered for U.S. franchise sales in September 2019, continues to receive applications for development from owners across the country. IHG is reviewing and finalizing applications with owners and recently announced anticipated first markets for new-build Atwell Suites properties, including Charlotte, North Carolina; Phoenix; Denver; and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Additionally, IHG’s avid hotels brand continues to grow in the U.S. and beyond. There are more than 80 avid hotels under construction or with planning approved, including the first location to break ground outside the U.S. in Fresnillo, Mexico, in 2019.

“The strong interest in our newest mainstream brands, as well as the wide variety of sites being considered for development, illustrates the broad appeal that exists for both owners and guests,” said Karen Gilbride, vice president of avid hotels and Atwell Suites. “We look forward to continued partnership and collaboration with owners as we grow these brands and deliver inspiring new hotel experiences for travelers.”

Newly Opened avid hotels

The avid hotels brand, originally unveiled in 2017, recently opened new-build avid hotels in three states: the 91-room avid hotel Orlando International Airport in Florida, which is owned by Reddy Hotels; the 95-room avid hotel Augusta W – Grovetown in Georgia, which is owned by Vivek Shah Hotels and located near Augusta National Golf Club and Augusta Regional Airport; and the 92-room avid hotel Madison – Monona in Wisconsin, which is owned by Kinseth Hospitality Companies and located near downtown Madison.

Atwell Suites Releases Renderings

The Atwell Suites brand is designed for a new generation of travelers with flexibility integrated throughout the hotel and programs that encourage social interaction and help foster a spirit of kinship among guests. To cater to all owners’ individual needs, IHG has also released a one-story lobby prototype that offers additional flexibility for specific markets and building sites.

As IHG works with owners to finalize plans for the first Atwell Suites locations, the company has also released new renderings for the brand, showing the brand’s bar and public space, and complimentary beverage area.

The bar and public space offers flexible seating for eating, working, and socializing. The bar serves small bites in the evening, as well as wine, beer, and ready-to-drink cocktails. Self check-in stations will be available adjacent to the bar.

Atwell Suites’ complimentary beverage area will offer a selection of complimentary beverages 24/7, including coffee and specialty espresso, as well as still and sparking water. The space is designed with a sculptural neon light fixture and varied seating.

