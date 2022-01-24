CHICAGO — Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced plans to accelerate its brand growth in the Americas region with a strong pipeline of expected hotel openings through 2023. Fueled by growing leisure travel demand, 45 hotels are expected to join Hyatt’s portfolio of brands, including Apple Leisure Group’s (ALG) AMRTM Collection brands, in 2022 and 2023 in key resort, all-inclusive, and urban destinations. In addition, Hyatt has signed management and franchise agreements for hotels in 11 new markets and 19 existing markets across the Americas.

“Listening to our guests, World of Hyatt members, and customers has never been more important. As we continue in our recovery from the pandemic, we remain very intentional about where the Hyatt brand footprint grows to ensure we’re present in markets that matter most to the leisure-focused traveler of today and tomorrow,” said Jim Chu, Hyatt’s executive vice president, global franchising and development. “Our pipeline of new properties signals that Hyatt is well poised to deliver against the demand for more leisure travel experiences in places like Cozumel, Panama City, Punta Cana, and South Beach, and priority urban destinations, including Denver, Montréal, Oakland, and Memphis, which will welcome the first Caption by Hyatt hotel.”

New Markets

Hyatt expects to expand its brand footprint in the Americas through 2023 in 11 new markets with hotel openings under the Dreams, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hyatt Regency, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, and Thompson Hotels brands. These new destinations will position Hyatt to capture leisure demand in the markets that matter most to guests, loyalty members, and customers. They include the following, slated to open in 2022:

Advertisement

Dreams Karibana Cartagena Beach & Golf Resort (268 guestrooms) in Cartagena, Colombia

Hyatt Centric Ville-Marie Montréal (177 guestrooms) in Montréal, Québec

Hyatt Centric San Salvador (138 guestrooms) in Antiguo Cuscatlan, El Salvador

Hyatt House Monterrey Valle/San Pedro (91 guestrooms) in Monterrey, Mexico

Hyatt Place Gainesville Downtown (145 guestrooms) in Gainesville, Fla.

Hyatt Place Kent Narrows & Marina (120 guestrooms) in Grasonville, Md.

Hyatt Place Monterrey Valle (133 guestrooms) in Monterrey, Mexico

Hyatt Place Montréal Downtown (354 guestrooms) in Montréal, Québec

Hyatt Place Panama City Beach (224 guestrooms) in Panama City Beach, Fla.

Hyatt Place St. Augustine/Vilano Beach (120 guestrooms) in St. Augustine, Fla.

Hyatt Regency Mexico City Insurgentes (201 guestrooms) in Mexico City, Mexico

Numu (44 guestrooms), which will join The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico

In addition, Dreams Estrella del Mar Mazatlan, a 350-guestroom property in Mazatlan, Mexico, is set to debut in 2023.

Resorts and All-Inclusive

Leisure travel continues on an upward trajectory with a notable, strong desire for resort and all-inclusive experiences. The end of 2021 and early 2022 showed elevated demand for leisure travel with multiple resorts reaching record RevPAR levels within the United States. Further, with the recent acquisition of ALG, the combined company will offer one of the largest portfolios of luxury all-inclusive resorts in the world and luxury hotels in Mexico and the Caribbean. Through 2023, Hyatt plans to significantly expand its resort and all-inclusive portfolio, which includes the AMR Collection brands Secrets and Dreams, with expected openings across the Americas, including the following in 2022:

Banyan Cay Resort & Golf (190 guestrooms), which will join the Destination by Hyatt hotel portfolio, in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Dreams Cozumel Cape Resort & Spa (154 guestrooms) in Cozumel, Mexico

Hyatt House Lewes / Rehoboth Beach (105 guestrooms) in Lewes, Del.

Hyatt Place Virginia Beach/Oceanfront (140 guestrooms) in Virginia Beach, Va.

Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico expansion (93 guestrooms) in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya (291 guestrooms) in Riviera Maya, Mexico

Secrets Impression Playa del Carmen (198 guestrooms) in Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Secrets Moxche Playa del Carmen (485 guestrooms) in Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Secrets Tulum Resort & Spa (300 guestrooms) in Tulum, Mexico

Rancho Pescadero (103 guestrooms), which will join The Unbound Collection by Hyatt portfolio, in El Pescadero, Mexico

In 2023, the following are expected to open:

Dreams Grand Island (600 guestrooms) in Cancún, Mexico

Park Hyatt Los Cabos Hotel and Residences (135 guestrooms) in Los Cabos, Mexico

Hyatt Place New Smyrna Beach (114 guestrooms) in New Smyrna Beach, Fla.

Secrets Baby Beach Aruba (600 guestrooms)

Thompson South Beach (150 guestrooms) in South Beach, Fla.

Urban Destinations

Late 2021 showed strengthening travel demand among urban leisure and drivable destinations. Kicking off 2022 and throughout 2023, Hyatt hotels are expected to open in sought-after city locales across the Americas, including the brand debut and opening of the first Caption by Hyatt hotel in Memphis. The following properties are expected to open in 2022:

Thompson Austin (229 guestrooms) in Austin, Texas – opened in January 2022

tommie Austin (193 guestrooms), a JdV by Hyatt hotel, in Austin, Texas – opened in January 2022

Caption by Hyatt Beale St. Memphis (136 guestrooms) in Memphis, Tenn.

Hyatt Centric Congress Avenue Austin (246 guestrooms) in Austin, Texas

Hyatt Centric Santa Clara (220 guestrooms) in Santa Clara, Calif.

Hyatt House Sacramento Midtown (133 guestrooms) in Sacramento, Calif.

Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City (700 guestrooms) in Salt Lake City, Utah

Hyatt Regency San Francisco Downtown SOMA (686 guestrooms) in San Francisco – rebranding from Park Central San Francisco

A hotel (120 guestrooms) that will join the JdV by Hyatt portfolio in Middletown, R.I.

Thompson Denver (216 guestrooms) in Denver, Colo.

Thompson Denver (216 guestrooms) in Denver, Colo. Hotel La Compañia, Casco Antiguo, Panama (88 guestrooms), which will join The Unbound Collection by Hyatt portfolio, in Panama City, Panama

Kissel Uptown Oakland (168 guestrooms), which will join The Unbound Collection by Hyatt portfolio, in Oakland, Calif.

In 2023, the following hotels are expected to open: