HVMG to Operate Embassy Suites Halcyon Village in Alpharetta, Georgia

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG), an Atlanta-based, private hotel investment, ownership, and management company, announced it has been selected to operate the currently under-construction, 160-suite Embassy Suites by Hilton Halcyon Village Alpharetta on behalf of owners, Atlas Member Group of Alpharetta, LLC. The hotel is expected to open early in 2021.

“HVMG continues to excel in growing our portfolio of managed and owned hotels with locations ranging from city center to suburbs of major cities like this project to resorts across the United States,” said Robert Cole, president and CEO, HVMG. “While we maintain a national footprint, it always is special to add another property to our ‘hometown’ current portfolio of eight hotels in the Atlanta Metro area. The Embassy Suites Halcyon marks HVMG’s 10th Embassy Suites under management throughout the U.S. We will continue to target opportunities where we can add value so hotel owners can maximize their return on investment.”

The new hotel will be located within the new Halcyon mixed-use development at the intersection of McFarland Parkway and Georgia State Highway 400 (exit 12) in Northwest Alpharetta. The Embassy Suites by Hilton Halcyon Village Alpharetta will have 4,815 square feet of meeting space, a business center, an indoor pool, and a 1,200-square-foot fitness center with yoga studio. The hotel will offer a complimentary breakfast and evening reception in addition to E’Terie Market, where guests will be able to pick up smaller meals and sandwiches, as well as a variety of sundries.

“When we were exploring different management companies for our Embassy Suites Halcyon project, HVMG was the clear choice for our group,” said Dr. Jay Darji, owner and managing principal. “Robert Cole and team were brought in during the early stages of this venture and provided input during our development process. As the senior vice president of investments for Sun Companies, a partner of Atlas Member Group of Alpharetta, I feel we have put together an exciting relationship between HVMG and Sun Companies, two of the leaders in hospitality management and development. I believe the Embassy Suites Halcyon will become the market leader in Forsyth County.”

Halcyon is a $370 million, 135-acre, mixed-use village that opened its first wave of retailers and office users in September 2019. Upon completion, the project will include 480,000 square feet of office and retail space, a luxury dine-in movie theater, the Big Creek Greenway walking trails, two hotels (including the Embassy Suites by Hilton Halcyon Village Alpharetta), and 690 residential units. The project will be entirely WiFi enabled and include more than 50 acres of greenspace, bike-sharing programs, and a curated retail mix with the only Market Hall in Forsyth County. The Big Creek Greenway is a popular trail that winds through south Forsyth, Alpharetta, and Roswell, connecting more than 10,000 households.

